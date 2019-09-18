4Front Ventures Corp: Pure Ratios Announces Partnership with Caliva

Pure Ratios Holdings, a subsidiary of 4Front Ventures Corp (CSE:FFNT)(OTCQX:FFNTF), is back in California partnering with Caliva for distribution

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2019 / San Diego cannabis wellness brand Pure Ratios announces the return of their CBD:THC ratio products to the California market with its new distribution partner, Caliva. The deal will be the first topicals distribution partnership for Caliva, a vertically-integrated California-based cannabis company.

"We're thrilled to be back in our home state of California," says Pure Ratios' CEO, Chad Conner. "With Caliva's extensive experience and unparalleled commitment to its customers, we know we're in super good hands." Boasting an innovative line of CBD:THC topicals and the only 96-hour cannabis patch on the market, Pure Ratios will be the only topicals brand, outside the Caliva family of products, to be sold and distributed by the company known for its expertise in large-scale seed-to-sale cannabis.

THE PURE RATIOS WELLNESS LINE

Founded by two natural health practitioners with over 45 years of combined hands-on experience, Pure Ratios' origins are rooted in natural medicine. Taking an herbalist's approach to empower balance in the body through a combination of 5,000 years of plant medicine and the latest scientific research and development, its line of CBD:THC ratio products include:

96 Hour Transdermal Cannabis Patch

An award-winning transdermal cannabis patch that stays on and provides consistent, chemical-free delivery for up to 96 hours, even after bathing--that's longer than any other patch on the market.

Available in three different CBD:THC ratios, in line with the Pure Ratios personalized approach to cannabis care.

Transdermal Roll-on

1:1 18:1

This "magical pain-relief in a stick" gives the same deep healing as their patch, in a roll-on. Combines ancient anti-inflammatory herbs like arnica with the benefits of high quality cannabinoids, infused in a proprietary blend of botanical oils to quickly penetrate the system without any chemical enhancers.

Topical Salve

1:1 18:1

A go-to balm for discomfort on the skin or locally in the body. Formulated to create a barrier from outside elements with a natural beeswax base combined with healing oils like jojoba, and vitamin E. This formula is then infused with full-spectrum CBD, THC, and carefully chosen plant oils like arnica and meadowsweet.

COMING TO HALL OF FLOWERS

Pure Ratios will kick off its return to California by appearing at the highly curated B2B industry trade show, Hall of Flowers, in Santa Rosa. A first of its kind at this level, the show's mission is to: "Bring together the most innovative brands, retailers, and industry insiders to incubate the future of cannabis brands." The event runs September 18-19, and Caliva will attend as well.

ABOUT PURE RATIOS

Founded in 2015, Pure Ratios is a San Diego based health and wellness brand that takes an herbalist's approach to healing with cannabis. They spearhead the wellness division of 4Front Ventures, with their proprietary formulations developed by seasoned Eastern medicine practitioners, Chad and Hind Conner. Known for the only 96-hour CBD patches on the market, Pure Ratios' innovative products are each formulated with a carefully chosen combination of plants that enhance the adaptogenic powers of cannabis. This synergistic approach, unique in the market, is backed by the latest cannabis science and years of clinical research.

Practitioner designed and tested, Pure Ratios also owns a unique holistic cannabis healing clinic: Pure Healing Clinic, in Harborside's newest dispensary in Desert Hot Springs. There, a team of practitioners with over 60 years of combined experience treat a variety of imbalances with holistic modalities including cannabis medicine. Pure Healing also serves as a research and development setting for the Pure Ratios products so they can continue to refine them based on patient feedback every day.

Pure Ratios cannabis ratio products can be found in dispensaries in California (also by delivery at ganjarunner.com), Washington, Oregon, and Puerto Rico, and their CBD products can be found online at pureratioscbd.com

ABOUT CALIVA

Based in California, Caliva is a friendly, trusted cannabis name, providing the highest standards of cannabis options to consumers, retailers and distributors alike. Through the brand's vertically integrated model, Caliva ensures a superior standard for wellness options from seed to sale, cultivating both happy plants and happy people along the way. Providing expert insight into the fast-evolving world of cannabis culture, Caliva takes an active role in motivating the mind, steadying the body and inspiring creation. The brand curates plant-based solutions for any lifestyle, with dependable products and a promise of consistency, transparency and accessibility. The brand's perpetual excellence has been recognized by both Business Insider and BDS Analytics, which named Caliva the #1 cannabis brand in the nation and the #1 flower company by revenue in California, respectively. Caliva continues to solidify its position as THE MOST TRUSTED NAME IN CANNABIS™. For more information visit caliva.com or follow along on Instagram, GoCaliva.

