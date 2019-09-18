insightsoftware Expands Global Enterprise Performance Management Capabilities with Acquisition of Scandinavia's Bizview Systems

Acquisition builds on insightsoftware's advanced financial planning and budgeting portfolio; extends worldwide footprint and channel network

RALEIGH, North Carolina, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- insightsoftware, the global leader in enterprise resource planning (ERP) and enterprise performance management (EPM) reporting solutions, today announced the acquisition of Sweden-based business performance management provider Bizview Systems. The acquisition marks insightsoftware's entry into the Scandinavian market and will bring a wider range of budgeting and reporting capabilities to customers around the globe.

Bizview Systems was established in 2001 and provides customers with a unified interface for faster, easier business planning and forecasting, dashboards and analytics. The addition of Bizview will extend insightsoftware's financial and operational reporting portfolio, and strengthen its planning and budgeting capabilities with advanced integration and automation and simplified and shortened planning and budgeting cycles. Delivered via the cloud, on-premise or as-a-service, Bizview also seamlessly integrates with business intelligence tools such as Qlik and Microsoft Power BI, adding powerful planning and reporting features.

With offices across Sweden and Norway, Bizview has thousands of customers of all sizes within a wide variety of industries. Outside of Scandinavia, the company serves customers through its international channel-which includes partners like leading European business software supplier Visma-bolstering insightsoftware's expansive partner network and global reach.

"Business success today means the ability to make well-informed decisions while navigating constantly changing external forces and course-correcting on a moment's notice," said Mike Lipps, CEO at insightsoftware. "Our mission is to help CFOs and other business leaders achieve this agility - day to day and minute by minute - through access to real-time ERP and EPM data and automated reporting that is instantly useful and shareable within the organization. With Bizview, we continue to expand our global reach and grow our portfolio of financial reporting, budgeting and planning capabilities to serve more than 25,000 customers of all sizes, all over the world, using any ERP."

"Over the last 18 years, Bizview has operated with a singular mission - to provide our customers and partners with faster, easier, more user-friendly planning and reporting solutions," said Oskar Kristiansen, CEO at Bizview Systems. "insightsoftware's mission aligns perfectly with our own, and together, we're expanding the number of automated, intelligent reporting and budgeting options for our partners and customers in Scandinavia and around the world."

insightsoftware is backed by TA Associates and Genstar Capital.

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware's financial reporting solutions are easy to install, use, analyze, and trust. With real-time integration to over 140 ERPs and EPMs, our solutions automate and accelerate financial and operational reporting processes, leaving you more time to focus on analysis and effective business decisions. With a portfolio of award-winning products, world-class customer satisfaction scores, and 25,000+ customers worldwide, insightsoftware is the proven choice for all your reporting needs. Visit www.insightsoftware.com and discover how easy it is to make business sense of your data.

About Bizview Systems

Bizview is one of the leading systems for planning, reporting, analytics and dashboards. With adaptable features and powerful workflow management, users at all levels in the organization can participate in the planning and reporting process. Companies of all sizes worldwide use Bizview to improve their processes and business results. Bizview is developed and marketed by Bizview Systems with offices in Scandinavia and is marketed outside Scandinavia by partners. Our mission is to deliver planning and reporting, the way our customers want it. Faster. For more information visit www.bizviewsystems.com .

