GreatLike Media: Is fetii the New Uber?

fetii is the Leading Provider of On Demand Group Rides with Thousands of Satisfied Customers to Date

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2019 / fetii is now being called the "Uber" of group transportation. From being a small start-up to becoming the leading provider of on demand group rides in California, fetii has changed the way large groups of people can get from one destination to the other.

fetii began as a small start-up in the Silicon Valley area and then became a popular on-demand group transportation app. It is set to expand outside of California, and begin its Texas launch in College Station in a few months.

Setting itself apart from Uber, fetii has met the need for larger vehicles to provide transportation to people with large parties. fetii has eliminated the need to book several Ubers in order to get a large party to their desired destination.

Currently, Uber's largest vehicle, the Uber XL, fits only up to 6 people, whereas the fetii vehicles can hold up to 30 people. On the fetii app, users are able to select a vehicle of their preference based on the number of people they have in their party. The fetii van can hold up to 14 passengers. The fetii bus can hold up to 30 passengers.

Being able to provide users with the option of bringing more people along for the ride to their destination has turned the heads of many. There are many advantages to having your whole group ride together as opposed to having to book several vehicles to get to the same destination. Some of those advantages include that it's more cost efficient than booking several Ubers and the group can stay together and not have to worry about locating the other members when they arrive at their destination.

After its Texas launch, fetii is sure to expand to other states in the U.S. and continue to build its brand recognition.

For more information regarding pricing and locations be sure to check out the fetii app or the fetii website. The fetii app is available to download on Android and iOS devices through the app store. fetii can also be found on different social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram as well as YouTube.

