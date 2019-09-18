Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDEX) ("the Company"), a company that specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, multi-function surgical drivers and shavers used primarily in the orthopedic and maxocranial facial markets. CEO, Richard L. Van Kirk, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by noting that the Company finished its fourth quarter with a total revenue of $7 million - a record high for the Company. "How did you get there?" asked Everett.

Van Kirk shared that the Company simply focused on executing on its open orders and following their business strategy. "We're really excited about the results," shared Van Kirk. "We're setting the stage for more growth and success."

Jolly then asked about the Company's current projects. Van Kirk shared that Company has been around for about 40 years, and is primarily focused on the design and manufacturing of electric and battery-powered surgery tools. The Company's multi-function surgical drivers have been responsible for a great deal of their revenues and success, however they offer a long list of advanced surgical products.

Van Kirk then expanded on the Company's current research and development strategies, sharing that the Company intends to expand on this division in an effort to secure a line of Pro-Dex branded products and continue to help other companies with the development of their own products.

Jolly then asked about the Company's plans to expand in the future. Van Kirk explained that the Company primarily operates nationally, however is interested in expanding its international presence. He added that the process of expanding into the international markets is extensive and time consuming, but breaking into this market remains a goal for the Company. "We'll get there, but there's just a few hurdles to work through," said Van Kirk.

Van Kirk also explained that the Company has been largely unaffected by the United States' increasing tariffs, noting that the Company is insulated by the impact of these changes.

To close the interview, Van Kirk thanked his shareholders for their interest and support, and encouraged listeners to consider the potential that Pro-Dex has to offer as it continues to gain interest worldwide. "We're just really excited about where we are right now," said Van Kirk. "We're anxious to see where this goes."

About Pro-Dex, Inc.:

Pro-Dex, Inc. specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, multi-function surgical drivers and shavers used primarily in the orthopedic and maxocranial facial markets. We have patented adoptive torque-limiting software and proprietary sealing solutions which appeal to our customers, primarily medical device distributors. Pro-Dex also sells rotary air motors to a wide range of industries. Pro-Dex's products are found in hospitals and medical engineering labs around the world. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.pro-dex.com.

