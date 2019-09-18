Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 18.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C0JP ISIN: US74265M2052 Ticker-Symbol: PDXN 
Frankfurt
18.09.19
08:00 Uhr
13,030 Euro
-0,708
-5,15 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PRO-DEX INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRO-DEX INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PRO-DEX
PRO-DEX INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PRO-DEX INC13,030-5,15 %