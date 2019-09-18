Study quantifies the total economic impact of Tinyclues' AI-Augmented Customer Marketing Solution on marketing use cases, revenue and productivity.

Tinyclues releases the results of a new, commissioned Total Economic Impact (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting, at the Skift Global Forum in New York. Attended by travel's most forward-thinking insiders, Tinyclues announces its presence for the full two-day event, where founder CEO David Bessis, will take the stage to explore AI's true power in travel marketing.

Based on an independent analysis of a large hospitality group, the Forrester TEI measures the solution's three-year economic impact on the company. The findings reveal incremental three-year campaign revenue of $82 million present value and an ROI of 632%; their investments were recouped in less than six months. The Forrester TEI study also highlights numerous quantifiable benefits achieved by the hospitality group:

Improved campaign targeting resulting in major lifts in bookings, revenue and performance metrics across the board.

Increased revenue from extended campaign reach by finding bookers previously unreachable for specific destinations and booking windows.

New revenue streams from brand new niche campaigns -- impossible to do before in a profitable manner.

Significant productivity gains with fewer manual processes and more autonomy; targeting now takes two minutes, allowing time reallocation for more strategic tasks.

Improved customer fatigue management with increased relevance and lower opt-outs.

"I have complete confidence in Tinyclues' solution" 1, explained the hospitality group's VP guest relationship marketing. "I'm convinced that AI is the only way to achieve true relevancy at scale for our communications plan. Travel and hospitality leaders really need to take the next step toward AI. It will find the relevant customers for each offer you want to push and optimize campaign plans based on value and customer experience." 1

Using cutting-edge AI technology, Tinyclues' customer marketing solution empowers travel marketers to drive bookings, build loyalty and fulfill their business needs by helping them to find the best audiences, topics, and plan for their campaigns.

"At Tinyclues, we understand the challenges of travel marketing," comments Tinyclues COO president Richard Pasewark. "Marketers are often limited by manual, legacy processes and restricted data insights that impede their ability to offer truly relevant messages to their customers. Tinyclues' AI solution scales beyond human cognition, empowering marketers to create timely and relevant campaigns that engage customers and drive results. As measured by Tinyclues, travel hospitality leaders using the solution have seen, on average, a 73% increase in campaign revenue and a reduction of 80% time spent on campaign optimization. Clients have also reduced opt-outs by 35% and increased client engagement by 54%."

For more information on the benefits and costs associated with Tinyclues, download the full study here.

Tinyclues will be present at Skift Global Forum, the largest creative business gathering in the travel industry in New York on September 18-19th. David Bessis, founder CEO will take the main stage for a thought-leading keynote on how AI's power in travel lies far beyond automation. With each traveler's wants and needs constantly evolving in ways marketers might not notice, they can no longer rely on business rules such as segmentation or past bookings to match their thousands of offers with millions of customers. To find the perfect balance between meeting business needs and being customer-centric, AI complements human intelligence and augments marketing, but marketers will continue to run the show.

About Tinyclues

Tinyclues is the leading customer marketing solution empowering marketers to fulfill their business needs with AI-augmented campaigns. Tinyclues uses ground-breaking deep learning technology to provide marketers with a simple and intuitive solution to define the best audiences, topics and plan for their customer-centric campaigns. Companies such as AccorHotels, Air France, Brandalley, Cdiscount, Chantelle Lingerie, Clarins, Club Med, Conforama, Costa Cruises, Fnac Darty, Holland Barrett, Kenzo, Lacoste, Manor, OUI.sncf, Rakuten, Road Scholar, Sally Beauty, Thomas Cook, TUI, and Veepee are using Tinyclues to optimize and plan more than 600 million messages per month across channels such as email, push notifications, direct mail, call centers, and Facebook to drive customer engagement, repeat purchase and bookings, cross-sell, reactivation and lifetime value. Tinyclues has been listed as a Vendor to Watch in Gartner's 2017 Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing Analytics and as a Cool Vendor in Gartner's 2018 Cool Vendors in Multichannel Marketing report.

For more information, visit http://www.tinyclues.com

Twitter: @tinyclues

