Co2 Gro Inc.: CO2 GRO Inc. Begins Its First Commercial Floriculture Demonstration in Canada

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2019 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW),(OTCQB:BLONF),(Frankfurt: 4021) is pleased to announce it has begun its first commercial demonstration project of its CO2 Delivery Solutions with a Canadian floriculture operation in the Niagara region ("Customer"). The demonstration is being conducted at the Customer's commercial greenhouse with the goal of demonstrating more developed root systems in young plants, more flowering, accelerated growth time and the positive effects on common pathogens on a number of flower varieties. The Customer has a total greenhouse capacity of over 500,000 square feet in Canada.

The Canadian floriculture greenhouse market is over 30 million square feet (Flowers Canada Growers Inc.). This represents a substantial market for the application of CO2 Delivery Solutions as the vast majority of these floriculture greenhouses cannot gas their facilities with CO2 due to ventilation requirements.

GROW's CEO, John Archibald, commented "CO2 Delivery Solutions adds value to all plants and we are pleased to add the floriculture market to our portfolio of clientele. In terms of square footage, the greenhouse floriculture market in Canada is substantial. We have now begun gaining traction with major players in this market and look forward to quickly establishing ourselves through commercial demonstrations followed by commercial installations throughout their facilities."

Visit www.co2delivery.ca for more information on CO2 Delivery Solutions or watch this video .

About CO2 GRO Inc.

GROW's mission is to accelerate all indoor and outdoor value plant growth naturally, safely, and economically using its patented advanced CO2 Delivery Solutions technology. GROW's global target plant markets are retail food at $8 trillion per year (Plunkett Mar 2017) and retail non-food at an estimated $1.2 trillion per year with retail tobacco at $760 billion (BA Tobacco estimate), floriculture at $100 billion by 2022 (MarketResearch.Biz estimate), legal cannabis at $52.5 billion per year by 2022 (Statista) and legal US cannabis and hemp CBD at $22B per year by 2022 (the Brightfield Group).

GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions are commercially proven, scalable and easily adopted into existing irrigation systems. They work by dissolving CO2 gas into water for use across the entire plant leaf surface which is a semi permeable membrane. The dissolved CO2 molecules can then penetrate a leaf's surface area naturally, enhancing plant growth potential.

Foliar spraying of dissolved nutrients and chemicals on plant leaves has been used for over 60 years by numerous growers. To date, outdoor growers have had no way to enhance plant CO2 gas uptake for faster plant growth.

Indoor CO2 gassing has enhanced plant yields for over 60 years but 60% of the CO2 gas used is typically lost from ventilation. Current greenhouse CO2 gassing levels of up to 1500 PPM are not ideal for worker health and safety. GROW's safer CO2 Delivery Solutions can be used both indoors and outdoors with minimal dissolved CO2 gas lost and much greater CO2 plant availability resulting in higher plant yields than both CO2 gassing and no CO2 gassing plant yields.

