Enterprise Diversified, Inc.: Willow Oak Asset Management and Focused Compounding to Jointly Launch a New Private Investment Fund

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2019 / Willow Oak Asset Management and Focused Compounding announce the launch of a new private investment partnership to begin investing on January 1, 2020.

The fund will be managed by Geoff Gannon of Focused Compounding with assistance from his colleague, Andrew Kuhn. Willow Oak's Fund Management Services will financially and logistically facilitate the launch of the fund and provide operational support through an ongoing, permanent relationship. Willow Oak will own a stake in Focused Compounding's management company and earn a revenue fee share at the management-company level.

Focused Compounding was launched in 2017 by Geoff Gannon and Andrew Kuhn. It currently offers an investment portfolio through managed accounts and provides research services to subscribers. The forthcoming investment partnership will be managed with a similar philosophy as Focused Compounding's current offerings but will be tailored to qualified clients.

Steven Kiel, the chairman of Willow Oak's parent company, said, "I have followed Geoff Gannon's research for more than 12 years. He is a uniquely talented researcher and portfolio manager. Our entire team is also highly impressed with the work that Geoff's colleague, Andrew Kuhn, has done in the past year including podcasts, research, and operational work.

"This relationship between Willow Oak and Focused Compounding perfectly fits into our mission to partner with unique, emerging portfolio managers. We are reducing the fund start-up risks, providing assistance with all of the operational aspects of the fund, and ensuring that Focused Compounding's new fund has the best possible chance of success at launch."

Focused Compounding's Geoff Gannon said, "For a couple years now, Andrew has handled every single aspect of our investment business except for just three simple decisions I make: 1) what stocks to buy/sell, 2) how many shares of them to buy/sell, and 3) at what price? That's all I do. Andrew does absolutely everything else. Now, with a fund, we've outgrown the abilities of one person-even Andrew-to handle everything else. Willow Oak can do that. They can fund the start-up costs, handle the logistics, and shepherd us through a process they've experienced before that we never have-a fund launch.

"As an investor in overlooked stocks, I was already following the public company Steve is chairman of and could see he was a man of integrity. And like anyone focused on overlooked stocks, I was also following Dave Waters's Alluvial Fund from the start (and reading his OTCAdventures blog for years before that). So, I knew Willow Oak was run by the right kind of people and had already partnered with the right kind of value investors. Andrew and I are both bottom-up stock pickers who focus on overlooked stocks. I'm sure we'll feel right at home as a Willow Oak-affiliated fund."

Andrew Kuhn added, "A number of significant investors approached us over the past year indicating that they would be interested in investing with us through a fund structure. We are excited to receive that support and have also added multi-million-dollar commitments from institutional investors in Asia, Europe, and the United States. Having Willow Oak by our side with this launch will ensure that Focused Compounding has the necessary operational support for the fund to scale."

To learn more about Focused Compounding, please visit focusedcompounding.com.

Willow Oak is a wholly owned subsidiary of Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCQB:SYTE). Additional information can be found at willowoakfunds.com.

About Willow Oak Asset Management, LLC

Willow Oak Asset Management, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Enterprise Diversified, Inc. Willow Oak is a flexible platform of private investment partnerships that are independently run by unique internal and external fund managers. Our managers uncover uncommon opportunities and share a commitment to investing for the long term, utilizing a value-oriented investment framework. Willow Oak offers operational support to our fund partners through tailored fund management services.

About Focused Compounding

Focused Compounding is an online value investing venture jointly run by Andrew Kuhn and Geoff Gannon. Since 2017, Focused Compounding has grown to include: a members only website, twice weekly podcast, educational videos, separately managed accounts, and now a Willow Oak affiliated investment fund.

About Enterprise Diversified, Inc.

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. is primarily an alternative asset manager focused on emerging managers. Enterprise Diversified also holds interests in companies associated with internet access, real estate, and home services. Copies of Enterprise Diversified's press releases and additional information about the company are available at https://www.enterprisediversified.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are not guaranties of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those forecasted.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "anticipate," "intends," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "may," "should," "expect," "pending," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs, or projections.

Contact:

Jessica Greer

(434) 336-7737

info@willowoakfunds.com

SOURCE: Enterprise Diversified, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/560133/Willow-Oak-Asset-Management-and-Focused-Compounding-to-Jointly-Launch-a-New-Private-Investment-Fund