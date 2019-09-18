Murchison Minerals Ltd.: Murchison Minerals Provides Update on Its Exploration Program at Brabant Lake, Saskatchewan

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2019 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ("Murchison" or the "Company") (TSXV:MUR) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration program at Brabant Lake, Saskatchewan. The goal of the program was to identify the possible extension of the Brabant-McKenzie VMS deposit and to confirm the potential for discovering additional economic VMS-type mineralization elsewhere on the property. The prospecting program focused on 28 distinct targets chosen amongst the EM conductors identified in the January 2019 VTEM-MAX airborne survey, which covered approximately 50 percent of the 324 km2 property holdings.

The geological compilation and interpretation of the exploration data is ongoing, with preliminary results suggesting that multiple targets warrant an active exploration drill program.

The work completed by Murchison through the course of the 2019 summer program (May 27th to August 29th) consisted of prospecting by two teams of two to three geologists or geological assistants. The teams utilized GDD Instrumentation Inc.'s "Beep Mat" technology.

Beep Mat is a small piece of geophysical equipment (Figure 2) that is pulled along the forest floor and creates audible beeps over electrically conductive and/or magnetic minerals such as sulphides. Once the source of the conductivity is located and exposed, the rock is then sampled.

A small gasoline-powered diamond saw (Figure 3) and a backpack-sized diamond drill (Figure 4) are used to collect suitable amounts of rock to sample. Some 294 rock samples were collected and sent for assays.

Multiple conductive zones identified in the January 2019 VTEM-Max airborne survey were located by ground prospection. These zones typically required hand trenching through the soil and glacial till to reach bedrock. Trenches were generally 60 centimetres wide and ranged in length from one to ten metres. The location of the trenches is listed in Table 1 and a representative photo of a trench is displayed in Figure 5. After sampling, each of the trenches was reclaimed. The coordinates for each back-pack drill hole are listed in Table 2.

Geophysical modelling

To date, 3D geophysical modelling has been completed on 15 major EM conductors.

Strong EM conductors often concordant with linear swamps/bogs

As part of the summer program, the teams looked at the 2006-08 stored drill core and observed that some of the sphalerite (zinc) mineralization from the drill core was showing signs of severe weathering after some 10 years of exposure to the atmosphere. This reinforces the theory that all EM conductors spatially linked to overlying linear bogs/swamps as identified in this prospecting program require drill testing, as they may overlie zinc rich bodies where weathering may have caused surface depressions.

Copper-bearing mineralization (chalcopyrite) appears much more resistant to weathering and may explain the lack of zinc mineralization observed during this prospecting program where only copper was identified on the surface overlying EM conductors.

A winter soil drill sampling program of the bog mud is planned, as this would quickly indicate the presence of potential zinc-related mineralization.

Hole BR-07-36 217.1-221.3 m

Hole BR-06-04 222.2 - 226.6 m

Figure 1 - Location map of EM conductors prospected

Figure 2 - Photo of "Beep mat"

Figure 3 - Photo of cut channel cut

Table 1 - Trench Locations

Trench # Easting Northing 1 569978 6205402 2 570360 6205569 3 570456 6205705 4 571705 6206216 5 577741 6208567 6 577500 6206344 7 579269 6211925 8 579315 6212124 9 579611 6215335 10 579619 6215292 11 578099 6214691 12 577992 6214663 13 574170 6212171 14 574338 6212371 15 574375 6212452 16 574174 6212356 17 574339 6212522 18 574319 6212573 19 578122 6216601 20 580574 6220382 21 589018 6223909

Table 2 - Backpack Drill Locations

Drill Collar Easting Northing Azimuth Dip Depth (m) DDH19-001 574867 6212204 262 -43 0.89 DDH MW19-001 574167 6212176 0 -90 1.60 DDH MW19-003 574177 6212355 0 -90 1.70 DDH MW19-004 574320 6212574 0 -90 0.70 DDH MW19-005 574323 6212573 144 -68 2.10 DDH MC19-001 579153 6211748 8 -80 1.30 DDH MC19-002 579139 6211728 114 -67 0.55 DDH BM19-001 580234 6219998 0 -90 0.40 DDH BM19-002 580570 6220379 0 -90 3.75 DDH BM19-003 580546 6220337 0 -90 1.00 DDH MK-003 571849 6206277 270 -60 0.65 DDH MK-004 571593 6206145 204 -80 0.97 DDH MK-001 569968 6205408 160 -80 1.75 DDH MK-002 570454 6205705 0 -90 1.75 DDH PP19-001 579620 6215294 72 -62 2.30

Figure 4 Photo of backpack drill in use

Figure 5 Example of before and after photos of reclamation work filling back in channels

Summary

The geological compilation and interpretation of the exploration data is ongoing, with preliminary results suggesting that multiple targets warrant an active exploration drill program. Additional information will be released in the coming weeks.

Qualifying Statement

The foregoing scientific and technical disclosures have been reviewed by Ehsan Salmabadi, P. Geo., qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Salmabadi is an independent consultant to Murchison and the Brabant-McKenzie project.

About the Brabant-McKenzie Project

The Brabant-McKenzie project is located 175 kilometres northeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan and approximately three kilometres from the community of Brabant Lake. The area is accessed year-round via provincial Highway 102 and is serviced by grid power. The project consists of one mining lease, which hosts the Brabant-McKenzie VMS deposit, and additional mineral claims totalling 324 square kilometres, which cover approximately 38 kilometres of strike length over favourable geological horizons, multiple known mineralized showings, and identified geophysical conductors.

Brabant-McKenzie VMS Deposit:

Indicated: 2.1 Mt @ 9.98% Zn Eq.

Inferred: 7.6 Mt @ 6.29% Zn Eq.

About Murchison Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: MUR)

Murchison is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the 100%-owned Brabant-McKenzie zinc-copper-silver project in north-central Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in the HPM nickel-copper-cobalt project in Quebec. Murchison has 48.4 million shares issued and outstanding.

Additional information about Murchison and its exploration projects can be found on the Company's website at www.murchisonminerals.com. For further information, please contact:

Jean-Charles (JC) Potvin, President and CEO

Email: jcpotvin@murchisonminerals.com

Erik H Martin, CFO

Tel: (416) 350-3776

info@murchisonminerals.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

