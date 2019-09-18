Murchison Minerals Ltd.: Murchison Minerals Provides Update on Its Exploration Program at Brabant Lake, Saskatchewan

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2019 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ("Murchison" or the "Company") (TSXV:MUR) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration program at Brabant Lake, Saskatchewan. The goal of the program was to identify the possible extension of the Brabant-McKenzie VMS deposit and to confirm the potential for discovering additional economic VMS-type mineralization elsewhere on the property. The prospecting program focused on 28 distinct targets chosen amongst the EM conductors identified in the January 2019 VTEM-MAX airborne survey, which covered approximately 50 percent of the 324 km2 property holdings.
The geological compilation and interpretation of the exploration data is ongoing, with preliminary results suggesting that multiple targets warrant an active exploration drill program.
The work completed by Murchison through the course of the 2019 summer program (May 27th to August 29th) consisted of prospecting by two teams of two to three geologists or geological assistants. The teams utilized GDD Instrumentation Inc.'s "Beep Mat" technology.
Beep Mat is a small piece of geophysical equipment (Figure 2) that is pulled along the forest floor and creates audible beeps over electrically conductive and/or magnetic minerals such as sulphides. Once the source of the conductivity is located and exposed, the rock is then sampled.
A small gasoline-powered diamond saw (Figure 3) and a backpack-sized diamond drill (Figure 4) are used to collect suitable amounts of rock to sample. Some 294 rock samples were collected and sent for assays.
Multiple conductive zones identified in the January 2019 VTEM-Max airborne survey were located by ground prospection. These zones typically required hand trenching through the soil and glacial till to reach bedrock. Trenches were generally 60 centimetres wide and ranged in length from one to ten metres. The location of the trenches is listed in Table 1 and a representative photo of a trench is displayed in Figure 5. After sampling, each of the trenches was reclaimed. The coordinates for each back-pack drill hole are listed in Table 2.
Geophysical modelling
To date, 3D geophysical modelling has been completed on 15 major EM conductors.
Strong EM conductors often concordant with linear swamps/bogs
As part of the summer program, the teams looked at the 2006-08 stored drill core and observed that some of the sphalerite (zinc) mineralization from the drill core was showing signs of severe weathering after some 10 years of exposure to the atmosphere. This reinforces the theory that all EM conductors spatially linked to overlying linear bogs/swamps as identified in this prospecting program require drill testing, as they may overlie zinc rich bodies where weathering may have caused surface depressions.
Copper-bearing mineralization (chalcopyrite) appears much more resistant to weathering and may explain the lack of zinc mineralization observed during this prospecting program where only copper was identified on the surface overlying EM conductors.
A winter soil drill sampling program of the bog mud is planned, as this would quickly indicate the presence of potential zinc-related mineralization.
Hole BR-07-36 217.1-221.3 m
Hole BR-06-04 222.2 - 226.6 m
Figure 1 - Location map of EM conductors prospected
Figure 2 - Photo of "Beep mat"
Figure 3 - Photo of cut channel cut
Table 1 - Trench Locations
Trench #
Easting
Northing
1
569978
6205402
2
570360
6205569
3
570456
6205705
4
571705
6206216
5
577741
6208567
6
577500
6206344
7
579269
6211925
8
579315
6212124
9
579611
6215335
10
579619
6215292
11
578099
6214691
12
577992
6214663
13
574170
6212171
14
574338
6212371
15
574375
6212452
16
574174
6212356
17
574339
6212522
18
574319
6212573
19
578122
6216601
20
580574
6220382
21
589018
6223909
Table 2 - Backpack Drill Locations
Drill Collar
Easting
Northing
Azimuth
Dip
Depth (m)
DDH19-001
574867
6212204
262
-43
0.89
DDH MW19-001
574167
6212176
0
-90
1.60
DDH MW19-003
574177
6212355
0
-90
1.70
DDH MW19-004
574320
6212574
0
-90
0.70
DDH MW19-005
574323
6212573
144
-68
2.10
DDH MC19-001
579153
6211748
8
-80
1.30
DDH MC19-002
579139
6211728
114
-67
0.55
DDH BM19-001
580234
6219998
0
-90
0.40
DDH BM19-002
580570
6220379
0
-90
3.75
DDH BM19-003
580546
6220337
0
-90
1.00
DDH MK-003
571849
6206277
270
-60
0.65
DDH MK-004
571593
6206145
204
-80
0.97
DDH MK-001
569968
6205408
160
-80
1.75
DDH MK-002
570454
6205705
0
-90
1.75
DDH PP19-001
579620
6215294
72
-62
2.30
Figure 4 Photo of backpack drill in use
Figure 5 Example of before and after photos of reclamation work filling back in channels
Summary
The geological compilation and interpretation of the exploration data is ongoing, with preliminary results suggesting that multiple targets warrant an active exploration drill program. Additional information will be released in the coming weeks.
Qualifying Statement
The foregoing scientific and technical disclosures have been reviewed by Ehsan Salmabadi, P. Geo., qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Salmabadi is an independent consultant to Murchison and the Brabant-McKenzie project.
About the Brabant-McKenzie Project
The Brabant-McKenzie project is located 175 kilometres northeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan and approximately three kilometres from the community of Brabant Lake. The area is accessed year-round via provincial Highway 102 and is serviced by grid power. The project consists of one mining lease, which hosts the Brabant-McKenzie VMS deposit, and additional mineral claims totalling 324 square kilometres, which cover approximately 38 kilometres of strike length over favourable geological horizons, multiple known mineralized showings, and identified geophysical conductors.
Brabant-McKenzie VMS Deposit:
Indicated: 2.1 Mt @ 9.98% Zn Eq.
Inferred: 7.6 Mt @ 6.29% Zn Eq.
About Murchison Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: MUR)
Murchison is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the 100%-owned Brabant-McKenzie zinc-copper-silver project in north-central Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in the HPM nickel-copper-cobalt project in Quebec. Murchison has 48.4 million shares issued and outstanding.
Additional information about Murchison and its exploration projects can be found on the Company's website at www.murchisonminerals.com. For further information, please contact:
Jean-Charles (JC) Potvin, President and CEO
Email: jcpotvin@murchisonminerals.com
Erik H Martin, CFO
Tel: (416) 350-3776
info@murchisonminerals.com
Forward-Looking Information
Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
