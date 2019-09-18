International SOS, the world's leading medical and travel security risk services company, is proud to announce the promotion of Eliza Murray to the newly created position of Head of Security Intelligence.

David Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, Security Services, comments,This newly established role reflects the intelligence-led nature of our security operations. The primary purpose of the role is to enhance and drive the quality of our analysis and thought space that underpins our security alerts, cases and operational decision making, enhancing the risk insights for our clients and members. In this capacity, Eliza will also be responsible for our global editorial team."

Eliza has worked in an intelligence capacity for more than eleven years with International SOS in New Delhi, Singapore, Sydney, Philadelphia and London. During this time, she has been pivotal in building the intelligence capability in the Asia Pacific as Regional Information Manager and played a key role in launching our regionalised security model. Eliza subsequently applied these skills to the Americas in the same capacity.

Eliza Murray commented: "After more than a decade managing security intelligence capabilities in Asia, Australia and the Americas, I'm excited to have the opportunity to oversee and enhance the delivery of an agile, integrated intelligence enterprise at the global level. I will be focusing on ensuring our intelligence enterprise integrates efficiently and effectively to continue to deliver best-in-class assessments and advice on security developments and threats that are of significance to our clients. Part of this will be analysing and driving innovation for our intelligence services, including expanding the scope of our local intelligence capabilities and integrating artificial intelligence with our established global analytical capability and on-the-ground experts."

Prior to joining International SOS, Eliza worked in an analytical intelligence role with the Australian Government.

Eliza has multiple degrees in International Relations and speaks Hindi. She will be based in London.

