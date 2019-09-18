Global SDG Awards Launches 2nd Annual Competition Before UN Climate Change Summit 2019

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2019is pleased to announce its 2nd Annual Competition, which launches today in advance of the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York, NY. The awards celebrate private-sector leadership & honor outstanding business contributions to the UN 2030 Agenda, known as Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) or Global Goals.



The Global SDG Awards provides a unique opportunity for organizations to compete head-to-head with other leading corporate citizens in 17 award categories. Companies from around the world are invited to prepare & submit applications online in one of twelve languages, including: Arabic, Dutch, English, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Korean, Mandarin, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish.

Applications for each category will be featured on the Global SDG Awards website, shared via social media (+40,000 active followers) and promoted by a network of media partners. 2019 Winners will also receive a custom, planet-friendly trophy designed by Rivanna Natural Designs - a Certified B Corporation.

The awards' peer-reviewed methodology incorporates both qualitative and quantitative aspects, including: SDG performance indicators, financial metrics, program expansion plans and examples of stakeholder impact. The competition will be evaluated by an expert panel of +80 judges, representing sustainability leadership viewpoints from 18 countries across 6 continents.

Submissions for the 2019 Global SDG Awards will be accepted until Friday December 6th, 2019 at 12:00 PM EST . Applications received before October 4th will receive $100 OFF.

About Global SDG Awards:

The Global SDG Awards is the international sustainability competition that honors outstanding business contributions to the UN SDGs and Global Goals. The awards were designed to accelerate private-sector SDG engagement through competition. Our Mission is to create a race-to-the-top and to inspire others with examples of next generation sustainability leadership. The Global SDG Awards is proud to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

