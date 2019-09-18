SellersFunding Acquires amzLenders Following its Launch in the UK and Canada

Data-driven alternative lending platform to provide amzLenders' sellers with unique global funding solutions

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2019 / SellersFunding, a data-driven alternative lending platform, today announced its acquisition of amzLenders, an online lending platform specifically built to service the needs of Amazon sellers. With this acquisition, SellersFunding will add a new pool of online sellers to its platform, providing them with unique solutions to help them obtain, optimize and manage their funding.

Prior to the acquisition, SellersFunding had over 10,000 users supporting an estimated $1B in sales globally. Having recently launched operations in the UK and Canada, the acquisition of amzLenders is another step toward achieving global growth ambitions into 2020.

"We have our sights set on strong growth and expansion over the coming year and are pleased to take another step toward helping more online sellers obtain the funding they need to scale while meeting consumer demand and closing liquidity gaps," Ricardo Pero, CEO of SellersFunding said. "Our goal is to have our customers grow with us, offering them access to new and potentially untapped markets."

SellersFunding's platform and solutions offer its users the ability to review borrowing history and determine the amount of funding that will be necessary to meet future demand based on data while managing global sales. Its prequalification process makes it easy for online sellers to obtain exactly the funding they need and draw from a monthly sum of funds.

"We're pleased that our customers now have access to SellersFunding's unique offerings in order to help them reach their business objectives," said Steve Creasy, founder and CEO of amzLenders. "For those looking to diversify into additional marketplaces, SellersFunding is the platform to use."

This acquisition comes one month after SellersFunding launched in the UK and Canada, further extending the reach of its e-commerce solutions. For more on SellersFunding and its continued growth, visit www.sellersfunding.com.

About Sellers Funding

SellersFunding is a data-driven alternative lending platform that is disrupting the way online merchants access working capital globally. SellersFunding is dedicated to answering the challenges unique to online sellers - from capital to cross border payments. It's a solution for e-commerce businesses looking to grow in scale, providing them the outside funding they need to navigate liquidity gaps and meet demand. Headquartered in New York City, SellersFunding currently operates in North America (the US and Canada) and in the United Kingdom (UK) and offers users the ability to convert money across 30 different currencies and counting. For more information, visit www.sellersfunding.com.

