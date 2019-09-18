The Singing Machine Company, Inc.: Singing Machine to Present at the MicroCap Leadership Summit

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2019 / The Singing Machine Company, Inc. ("Singing Machine" or the "Company") (OTCQX:SMDM) - the North American leader in home karaoke consumer products - announced today it has been selected to present at the fourth annual MicroCap Leadership Summit, hosted by MicroCapClub, on Friday, September 27, 2019, at the Westin Chicago Northwest Hotel in Itasca, Illinois.

The Singing Machine presentation will be made by CEO Gary Atkinson. The MicroCap Leadership Summit utilizes a small group format whereby the company will present to approximately 50 retail and institutional microcap investors throughout the day. The Company's investor presentation will be accessible on the "Investors" page of the Singing Machine website, located at: https://singingmachine.com/pages/investors .

For more information about the MicroCap Leadership Summit, please visit http://microcapclub.com/summit/

About The Singing Machine

Based in the US, Singing Machine® is the North American leader in consumer karaoke products. The first to provide karaoke systems for home entertainment in the United States, the Company sells its products world-wide through major mass merchandisers and on-line retailers. We offer the industry's widest line of at-home karaoke entertainment products, which allow consumers to find a machine that suits their needs and skill level. As the most recognized brand in karaoke, Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology for singing practice, music listening, entertainment and social sharing. The Singing Machine provides consumers the best warranties in the industry and access to over 14,000 songs for streaming and download. Singing Machine products are sold through most major retailers in North America and also internationally. See www.singingmachine.com for more details.

About MicroCapClub

MicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experienced microcap investors focused on microcap companies (sub $300m market cap) trading on United States, Canadian, European, and Australian equity marketplaces. MicroCapClub was created to be a platform for experienced microcap investors to share and discuss stock ideas. Investors can join our community by applying to become a member or subscribing to gain instant view only access. MicroCapClub's mission is to foster the highest quality microcap investor Community, produce Educational content for investors, and promote better Leadership in the microcap arena. For more information, visit http://microcapclub.com

