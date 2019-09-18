Weichert, Realtors Celebrates 50th Anniversary at its Chatham Office, Where It All Began

MORRIS PLAINS, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2019 / This summer, Weichert, Realtors celebrated a momentous milestone in the company's history.

It all started 50 years ago--A young Jim Weichert was determined to do everything possible to help people move into the home of their dreams. After opening a small real estate agency out of a modest office in Chatham, N.J., he set out to meet every prospect personally, earn their trust and maintain those relationships for years to come. Since then, Jim's small agency has grown from a single sales office into a family of companies comprised of nearly five hundred real estate offices across the country, a financial services company that provides mortgages, insurance, and closing services, and a leading relocation company that manages the workforce mobility needs of corporations across the world.

As Weichert celebrates its golden anniversary, the iconic yellow logo that first put the company on the map is now visible across the country and around the globe. It stands as a testament to Jim's deeply held belief that, "People buy people before they buy a product or service."

To commemorate the milestone, Jim and his son, James, co-president of the Weichert Companies, recently gathered at the Chatham office with their families and Weichert executives to mark the occasion and share memories and sentiments. Jim addressed the crowd of well-wishers by speaking from the heart.

"This office is where it all began, where we welcomed our first customers in and treated them like family," Jim said. "And I'm proud to say we still do that today, in every Weichert office. We take care of all of our customers' homebuying and selling needs by providing real estate, mortgage, insurance, closing, and moving services together through our innovative All Under One Roof - program, so that they can enjoy a stress-free experience and achieve the American dream of homeownership."

The celebration at the Chatham sales office was the culmination of a summer-long trip down memory lane for Jim and long-time Weichert colleagues. It was also a fascinating history lesson for those unfamiliar with the company's many successes and innovations through the years.

During the entire month of August, the company shared the most pivotal moments of their 50 years, including historical images from the corporate archives, an overview of the evolution of Weichert's one-stop shopping concept, a retrospective of the company's marketing efforts, stories of newsworthy mergers and acquisitions, a review of the explosive growth of both Weichert Workforce Mobility and Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, and recognition of the organization's numerous distinguished awards and accolades, including Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. being named one of the top franchise brands in the U.S. by Entrepreneur magazine and Weichert Realtors being featured in the Forbes list of "America's Best Employers' for 2017.

Weichert's philanthropic efforts were also showcased during the season-long celebration. "Half a century ago, we started as a local neighborhood business," James said. "No matter how big Weichert becomes, we will always believe in the value of giving back to the communities we serve." From local sales offices hosting food and coat drives to companywide efforts to raise donations for the American Red Cross, the March of Dimes or the American Cancer Society, charitable giving has been a vital part of the company's culture from the very beginning.

After reflecting on five decades of success, both Jim and James Weichert couldn't be more optimistic about the future as the company continues to innovate, inspire and evolve. By continuing to follow the company's long-standing philosophy of putting people first, both father and son see incredible opportunity in the years to come.

Since 1969, Weichert, Realtors has grown from a single office into one of the nation's leading providers of homeownership services by putting its customers first. A family of 18 full-service real estate-related companies, Weichert provides an integrated real estate, mortgage, insurance and title settlement solution -- branded as All Under One Roof ?- to simplify the home purchase experience for buyers and sellers. Weichert leverages its customer website, www.weichert.com, one of the most visited real estate websites in the nation, to help families and individuals realize the dream of homeownership through quick and easy access to listing information and the services of its real estate professionals nationwide. Like other family-owned and -operated businesses, Weichert enjoys greater public trust according to several national surveys. For more information, Weichert's customer service center can be reached at 1-800-USA-SOLD.

