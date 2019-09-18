Music Rights Administrator Prepares for Increasing Flood of Data Through Streaming

Cohesity today announced that it has deployed new data management capabilities at Suisa, the Swiss music collecting society.

Suisa is a cooperative of authors and publishers formed to ensure fair remuneration for rights owners of music pieces. The organization was grappling with the fact that the amount of data to be stored had increased by more than 90 percent in recent years, largely due to streaming services. At the same time, the data of over 37,000 members had to be stored for up to 70 years after their deaths. Suisa already operates a data center with a backup volume of 82 terabytes (TB) at its headquarters in Zurich, but the organization was also looking to deploy more modern technologies that could empower them to effectively manage all of this data.

Originally, Suisa based its backup systems on products that were not compatible with each other. This generated a considerable amount of management effort. Therefore, a new solution was required that could completely replace the previous solutions and enable a high degree of automation.

"Cohesity's main advantages are its ability to consolidate data through a unified management console, its flexible scalability and its cost efficiency," said Hansruedi Jung, head of system technologies, Suisa. "Since the solution also supports cloud platforms and can automate many processes, the decision was made quickly. Cohesity is a reliable solution that can be operated with little effort. The platform convinced us with its simple and fast implementation and integration."

As soon as Suisa defines and installs a new virtual server, the Cohesity system directly triggers a regular backup. This eliminates control effort and simplifies operability. This means that even employees who have just started working with the system can be trained very quickly on how to use it.

With the extremely efficient integration of Cohesity technology, Suisa is realizing multiple benefits, including a highly reduced administration effort, a strongly simplified user interface, and a significantly shortened backup duration. Additionally, many back-end processes that used to take up considerable time for the IT team have been automated.

"When introducing Cohesity, the backup of the virtual server environment had top priority," Jung said. "The new Cohesity system reduced the backup time to just a few hours due to the replacement of legacy backup products with a modern data management solution. Cohesity has been a great selection for us. Thus, the goals were fully achieved and we're very happy with the deployment."

About Cohesity:

Cohesity ushers in a new era in data management that solves a critical challenge facing businesses today: mass data fragmentation. The vast majority of enterprise data backups, archives, file shares, object stores, and data used for test/dev and analytics sits in fragmented infrastructure silos that makes it hard to protect, expensive to manage, and difficult to analyze. Cohesity consolidates silos onto one web-scale platform, spanning on-premises, cloud, and the edge, and uniquely empowers organizations to run apps on that platform making it easier than ever to back up and extract insights from data. Cohesity is a 2019 CNBC Disruptor and was named a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. Visit our website and blog, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190918005220/en/

Contacts:

James Warnette

Head of EMEA Corporate Communications

james.warnette@cohesity.com

+44 7766 800899

Fink Fuchs AG

0611-741310

cohesity@finkfuchs.de