Technavio has been monitoring the global data-entry outsourcing services market and the market is poised to grow by USD 351.84 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR close to 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 121-page research report with TOC on "Data-entry Outsourcing Services Market Analysis Report by end user (BFSI, IT and telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023"

The market is driven by the increasing need for cost-effective solutions to improve efficiency. In addition, the need for enterprises to focus on core competencies is anticipated to further boost the growth of the data-entry outsourcing services market.

Data entry outsourcing services help enterprises to cut costs and reduce turnaround time by delegating non-important tasks like content management to specialized vendors. Outsourcing eliminates the need to hire process executives, thereby saving labor costs. It also eliminates the need to install data processing technology and devices, thus saving operating costs. Since the data is submitted to a specialist enterprise, it improves data accuracy and reduces errors, in turn facilitating the efficiencies in the system. Therefore, the increasing demand for data-entry outsourcing service providers will drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Major Five Data-entry Outsourcing Services Market Companies:

Cogneesol

Cogneesol owns and operates businesses under various segments: finance and accounting, legal services, insurance services, and others. The company provides accounting data-entry, product data-entry, image data-entry, data capturing and catalog data-entry, legal data-entry, logistics data-entry, insurance claims data-entry, and billing and invoice data-entry services.

eDataShop.com

eDataShop.com owns and operates businesses under various segments such as data-entry services, data processing services, data conversion services, and others. The company provides data-entry services such as health insurance claim forms, lock box processing, insurance claims, and data-entry from image or pdf to MS Excel, MS Access, MS Word, and Text.

Inspur Worldwide Services

Inspur Worldwide Services has business operations under the segments, including software development, testing, data-entry, and migration. The company provides data-entry outsourcing services to various industries such as manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, transportation, and communication.

Invensis Technologies

Invensis Technologies operates under the following segments: IT services, finance accounting, back office BPO services, and others. The company provides online, offline, product, and image data-entry outsourcing services.

Keyoung Information

Keyoung Information has business operations under various segments, namely data-entry data capture, forms processing, survey processing, and others. The company provides online data-entry for products and e-book catalogs, images, book entry, card entry, data entry of handwritten documents, subscriptions, patient records, and online entry of survey forms.

Data-entry Outsourcing Services End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

BFSI

IT and telecom

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

Data-entry Outsourcing Services Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

North America

South America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

