Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2019) - Seahawk Ventures Inc. (CSE: SHV) ("Seahawk") is pleased to update the shareholders on the company's current exploration activities in the Urban-Barry Gold Camp where Osisko Mining is successfully evaluating the multiple Windfall Lake Zones and Bonterra Resources is evaluating the Gladiator, Barry and Moroy Deposits. Osisko Mining and Bonterra Resources continue to report impressive high grade gold intersections from their ongoing diamond drill programs.

The 2019 Seahawk Prospecting program started late due to poor weather and ground conditions. To date a first pass prospecting program has been completed on the Blitz, Touchdown, Xtra Point and Skyfall properties.

During the course of the prospecting on the Blitz Property, a new showing was discovered on the east Claim Block, referred to as the Bella Showing. The showing returned a grab sample which assayed 2.4 g/t Au and grab samples on either side assayed .25 and .20 g/t Au.

Two other shear zones were explored on the Blitz Property that showed moderate carbonate alteration with minor pyrite, pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite with associated E.M. and magnetic anomalies. The Bella Showing and the mineralized shear zones will be further evaluated.

Prospecting on the Touchdown Property in 2019 has extended the Road Showing over 60 meters where a grab sample returned 5.42 g/t Au. The Road showing is the original showing on the Touchdown Property where two grab samples returned 27.9 and 11.0 g/t Au. Further work this year will involve stripping, sampling and a diamond drill program.

The Xtra Point Property was evaluated and although there is no outcrop, a near source angular frost heaved boulder was located containing massive to semi-massive pyrite and pyrrhotite. This sample is currently out for assay.

An ongoing prospecting program is currently underway on the Skyfall Property where to date one grab sample has assayed .22 g\t Au. Further assay results are forth coming.

Arraignments are being finalized to mobilize a drill onto the Mystery and Touchdown Properties in the next ten days. The Skyfall and Blitz Properties will be drilled following further evaluation work.

It is anticipated the diamond drill program will involve 2,300 meters of NQ sized drill core across all four properties.

We are encouraged with the positive results to date of the continuing 2019 exploration program and look forward to the further evaluation of the known and potential gold zone targets on our properties.

About Seahawk Ventures Inc.

Seahawk Ventures Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian resource exploration company trading in Canada (CSE: SHV), the U.S. (OTC Pink: SEHKF) and Germany (FSE: 7SR). Seahawk is the 2nd largest land owner in the Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt in the Abitibi sub province of mining friendly Quebec, Canada, with 100% ownership of the five mineral properties.

For more information please contact Seahawk Ventures Inc.

Giovanni Gasbarro,

CEO and Director at 1-604-939-1848



Mitchell E. Lavery, P.Geo.

President and Director at 1-613-298-1596



