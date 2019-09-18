Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2019) - Ximen Mining (TSXV: XIM) (OTCQB: XXMMF) (FSE: 1XMA) has provided an update on plans for exploration development and bulk sampling at its 100% owned Kenville Gold Mine. The recently acquired Kenville Gold Mine, located near Nelson, British Columbia, is the first recorded underground mine in British Columbia.

Work at the Kenville Gold mine site is steadily progressing toward starting the new decline, where it is estimated that 4500 meters of underground drilling will be required to appropriately outline material for a bulk sample of 10,000 tonnes. The grounds and buildings have been cleaned and powered, overburden stripping has been completed at the portal site, which is now ready to start breaking ground for the new portal.

Updates for the water discharge permit have been submitted to the BC Ministry of Mines and Petroleum Resources and the BC Ministry of Environment. Masse Environmental Consultants previously prepared a one-year property wide quality water baseline study and was retained again this year to update the water baseline study and complete a full suite of water samples. A site visit was conducted by the BC Ministry of Environment, who were very positive about the project and the proposed water discharge. They requested some additional information prior to the permit being issued.

Samples collected and analyzed demonstrated good water quality and continuity, with the discharge water clean enough to drink as shown in the video.

Christopher R. Anderson, President and CEO, stated: "Over the years several water bottling companies have proposed and pursued the company for the propose of bottling the Kenville mines water discharge for commercial operations, The water quality more than exceeds BC Drinking Water Quality Guide lines, so I thought I would try it myself, it proved to be a fantastic way to quench my thirst."

A consulting firm was engaged to analyze the potential for acid rock drainage for waste rock from the new underground drive. Samples of core from the area of the planned decline were collected for analysis and have been submitted to the lab. The host rock that encompasses the entire mine site is made up of diorite, which has previously been tested by the company with independent labs. At that time it was proven to be acid neutralizing, which the company is currently reconfirming.

Nelson Power recently installed a new power pole near the new proposed portal site to allow for connection to the new line for a 3-phase installation with electricity generated from the Kootenays hydro dam to power the ventilation air system, compressors and pumps making the operation completely electric. An additional meter and wiring will be installed soon.

In addition to the Kenville Mine, Ximen owns 100 percent interest in several precious metal projects located in southern British Columbia. In addition to the gold projects, the Gold Drop Project, the Brett Epithermal Gold Project, and the recently acquired Amelia Gold Mine, Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past-producing Huldra Silver Mine.

Currently both the Gold Drop Project and the Treasure Mountain Silver Project are under option agreements, with the option partners making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of these projects.

