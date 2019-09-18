Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 18.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JBKL ISIN: CA98420B2003 Ticker-Symbol: 1XMA 
Tradegate
17.09.19
16:03 Uhr
0,295 Euro
+0,012
+4,24 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
XIMEN MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XIMEN MINING CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,262
0,300
15:51
0,265
0,299
15:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
XIMEN MINING
XIMEN MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
XIMEN MINING CORP0,295+4,24 %