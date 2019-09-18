Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2019) - THC BioMed (CSE: THC) (OTCQB: THCBF) (FSE: TFHD), a licensed cannabis producer and Canada's largest supplier of legal Cannabis Genetics, has submitted a new product application to Health Canada for THC BioMed's Pure Cannabis Sticks. Pure Cannabis Sticks, which are filtered, paper cylinders filled with pure THC BioMed cannabis, will be manufactured using THC BioMed's automated production machine.

Each Pure Cannabis Stick, which is intended for a single-use session, will come in packages of 3 and 20 sticks. The natural, rapidly degrading and commercial-quality filters are made using raw materials including flax, cotton, and manila hemp, with no artificial compounds. The filters are for convenience only and are intended to prevent loose cannabis from getting into a user's mouth.

John Miller, President and CEO, stated: "We look forward to the approval of our Pure Cannabis Sticks. The introduction of these automated cannabis pre-rolled cylinders would make a significant change in the cannabis industry. We see great potential in Pure Cannabis Sticks. We expect them to provide a new and significant revenue stream for our company. We believe that licensed producers need to be more innovative and invent their own brands of new products that are better than what is available on the gray market, rather than copying and competing with current gray market products."

If the Pure Cannabis Sticks are approved by Health Canada, THC Biomed would be the first Canadian licensed cannabis producer to distribute Pure Cannabis Sticks. If approved, the company intends to discuss co-manufacturing agreements with larger Licensed Producers and manufacture the product on their behalf. The company has already received expressions of interest from some Licensed Producers.

The company's automated cigarette manufacturing plant, which is capable of producing up to 5,000 cigarettes per minute, has been installed at THC BioMed's flagship Acland Road location in Kelowna, British Columbia. Health Canada recently completed its inspection of the Acland road facility.

THC BioMed currently offers 21 medical cannabis strains, including 4 proprietary strains and has supply agreements with the provinces of Ontario, Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The company utilizes modern packaging techniques that are childproof and allow for long-term storage.

For more information, please visit www.THCbiomed.com, contact John Miller, President & CEO, at 1-844-THCMEDS or email info@THCbiomed.com.

