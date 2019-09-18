The global duchenne muscular dystrophy therapeutics (DMD) therapeutics market size will grow by USD 2.23 billion during 2019-2023. This market report provides a detailed analysis of the market by type (biologics and small molecules) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).
Vendor Landscape
The global duchenne muscular dystrophy therapeutics market has 16 major vendors as market participants. The industry-specific vendors have a wider focus across markets when compared to pure play and category-specific vendors. 75% of the players in the market are diversified and industry-specific in terms of their overall offerings.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., PTC Therapeutics Inc., Santhera Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are among the vendors having a dominant to strong position in the global market, while Capricor Therapeutics Inc., Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc., CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. and Editas Medicine, among several others hold a favorable position in the global market.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. newest product offerings include:
- RO7239361: It is a myostatin inhibitor that is being studied in Phase II/III of clinical trials for the treatment of DMD.
- OCREVUS: This therapeutic was approved in January 2018, for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis and primary progressive multiple sclerosis.
PTC Therapeutics Inc. is another leading vendor in the duchenne muscular dystrophy therapeutics market sphere. In line with the global duchenne muscular dystrophy therapeutics market, the company's newest product offerings include:
- EMFLAZA: It is a corticosteroid approved for the treatment of DMD.
- TRANSLARNA: It is a protein synthesis stimulant approved for the treatment of DMD.
Santhera Pharmaceuticals is another leading vendor in the duchenne muscular dystrophy therapeutics market. In line with the global duchenne muscular dystrophy therapeutics market, the company's newest product offerings include:
- Puldysa: It is an idebenone-based drug that is being evaluated in the preregistration stage for the treatment of DMD.
- Vamorolone: It is a glucocorticoid receptor agonist that is being studied in Phase II of clinical trials for the treatment of DMD.
