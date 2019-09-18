Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 18.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855167 ISIN: CH0012032048 Ticker-Symbol: RHO5 
Lang & Schwarz
18.09.19
15:40 Uhr
255,35 Euro
+1,00
+0,39 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCHE HOLDING AG GS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCHE HOLDING AG GS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
254,70
256,00
15:41
245,70
246,40
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PTC THERAPEUTICS
PTC THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PTC THERAPEUTICS INC36,220-6,65 %
ROCHE HOLDING AG GS255,35+0,39 %