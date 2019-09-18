With the region of Styria considering making PV mandatory on all new buildings, the nation's Climate Fund will support PV and storage projects in agriculture and forestry. Applications can be submitted by November 2020 - or until the pot is empty.From pv magazine Germany. The regional government of Styria, in southern Austria, is considering a housebuilding reform package which could make PV systems mandatory on the roofs of new buildings. The policy package proposes mandating building design which would support a kilowatt of solar generation capacity for every unit of roofspace. The news comes ...

