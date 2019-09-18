Beter Bed Holding NV: Beter Bed wins the ABN AMRO Best Retail Chain Award and Webshop Award in the Netherlands in the Sleeping category

Beter Bed Holding is proud to announce that its retail chain Beter Bed has been declared as the winner of the ABN AMRO Best Retail Chain Award in the Netherlands and the ABN AMRO Webshop Award in the Netherlands in the Sleeping category for the fourth year in a row. At the Retailer of the Year Gala on October 31st, 2019 we will find out if Beter Bed has been successful in connection with its nomination for ABN AMRO Retailer of the Year 2019.



John Kruijssen, CEO of Beter Bed Holding N.V., comments: "We appreciate this nomination by our valued and loyal consumers, which is the ultimate validation of Beter Bed's relentless consumer focus, commercial strength and operational flexibility, and our determination to deliver the best quality rest at an affordable price. Our team may embrace this achievement with pride and confidence. After being nominated four times it is the Group's ambition to continue this in the future and make even more consumers happy."

About Beter Bed

Beter Bed is a full-service bedroom furniture showroom format in the mid-market that features an outstanding price-quality ratio. Customers order the products in the store or on the website and the products are then delivered and assembled at their homeMajor strides were made in online and as a result beterbed.nl increasingly fulfils the ambition to become a leading online channel.

Profile

Beter Bed Holding is a European retail organisation that offers its customers the best quality rest at affordable prices. The organisation's aim is to do this through its international retail brands and own wholesale operation DBC International. All brands provide the best customer advice to their customers on all relevant channels including online. In 2018, the company achieved € 396,3 million sales with a total of 1,009 stores per 31 December 2018 and an increasingly relevant share of online sales.



