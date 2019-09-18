Aspo Oyj: Aspo participates in EUR 40 million multi-issuer bond guaranteed by Garantia with EUR 15 million loan share

ASPO Plc
Stock exchange release
September 18, 2019 at 17:00
Aspo participates in EUR 40 million multi-issuer bond guaranteed by Garantia with EUR 15 million loan share
Aspo participates in EUR 40 million multi-issuer bond guaranteed by Garantia Insurance Company Ltd with EUR 15 million loan share. The bond's maturity is five years and its issue date is September 25, 2019. The offering was sold to institutional and other professional investors. The bond bears a fixed coupon interest of 0.75 per cent per annum and the issue price is 99.673 per cent. In addition to coupon interest, Aspo pays an annual guarantee fee to Garantia.
The proceeds from the loan share will be used for Aspo's general corporate purposes. Through this arrangement Aspo extends its debt maturity profile and diversifies debt funding sources.
ASPO Plc
Aki Ojanen
CEO
For further information, please contact:
Aki Ojanen, CEO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 400 106 592, aki.ojanen@aspo.com
Harri Seppälä, Group Treasurer, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 9 521 4035, harri.seppala@aspo.com
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
www.aspo.com
Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets, focusing on demanding B2B customers. The aim of our strong corporate brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - is to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships, and their development. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill.