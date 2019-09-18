Aspo Oyj: Aspo participates in EUR 40 million multi-issuer bond guaranteed by Garantia with EUR 15 million loan share



ASPO Plc

Stock exchange release

September 18, 2019 at 17:00



Aspo participates in EUR 40 million multi-issuer bond guaranteed by Garantia with EUR 15 million loan share



Aspo participates in EUR 40 million multi-issuer bond guaranteed by Garantia Insurance Company Ltd with EUR 15 million loan share. The bond's maturity is five years and its issue date is September 25, 2019. The offering was sold to institutional and other professional investors. The bond bears a fixed coupon interest of 0.75 per cent per annum and the issue price is 99.673 per cent. In addition to coupon interest, Aspo pays an annual guarantee fee to Garantia.

The proceeds from the loan share will be used for Aspo's general corporate purposes. Through this arrangement Aspo extends its debt maturity profile and diversifies debt funding sources.