CEOCFO Magazine: Viveve and its New CEO are Pioneering Women's Intimate Health

Viveve's Treatment Represents the Most Clinically Studied, Safe and Effective Non-Invasive Procedure to Address Vaginal Laxity and Improve Sexual Function, Scott Durbin Explains to CEOCFO Magazine

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2019 / CEOCFO Magazine, an independent investment, healthcare, and medical news publication highlights an executive change at Viveve (NASDAQ:VIVE) in an interview (https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/interviews/Viveve19.htm) with CEO and Director, Scott Durbin.

States Mr. Durbin, "As a part of the executive leadership team, beginning as CFO in 2013, I have been integral to the company's growth strategy and commercialization efforts. Our vision from very early on has been to be THE leader in women's intimate health".

Viveve is at the forefront of the booming demand for clinically proven women's intimate health and wellness treatments. "The fact that in the 21st century 1 in 3 women do not have an effective non-invasive therapeutic solution for urinary leakage or that vaginal laxity impacts a significant percentage of the female population following childbirth is incredibly unfortunate. But on the flip side, it has provided Viveve with a unique and compelling opportunity," said Mr. Durbin.

This market has mainly been addressed in the past with Kegel exercises or exercises designed to strengthen the muscles of the pelvic floor. "Kegel exercises, while good, are not directly addressing the fundamental issue of the over-stretching of the soft tissues of the vagina post-childbirth."

The company is addressing the unmet need for a safe and effective non-invasive treatment for vaginal laxity (the overstretching of the vaginal introitus, or the vaginal opening) and stress urinary incontinence. "Today we believe the Viveve treatment, utilizing patented cryogen-cooled monopolar radiofrequency (CMRF) technology, represents the most clinically studied, safe and effective non-invasive procedure to address vaginal laxity and improve sexual function. This is evidenced by international regulatory approvals and clearances for these indications in over 50 countries," observes Mr. Durbin.

Another common condition from childbirth is damage to the pelvic floor resulting in stress urinary incontinence or SUI. We estimate that nearly 11 million women in the U.S. who are pre-menopausal, suffer from symptoms caused by SUI. "In SUI, we have produced strong clinical evidence of our CMRF technology in three different clinical studies. We are optimistic that there continues to be a path forward for our SUI clinical development program." Continues Mr. Durbin, "There are surgical procedures that have shown to be effective, but they are highly invasive and costly because they are paid out-of-pocket and there are potential side-effects as well as surgical downtime."

Every other RF or laser energy-based device on the market in this category treats only the surface tissue because they cannot maintain time on sensitive tissue long enough to deliver energy to the required depth for collagen regeneration to occur, without risk of patient pain or possible burns.

The Viveve® System is the only CMRF energy-based technology that uniformly delivers gentle volumetric heating while cooling delicate surface tissue. This unique technology stimulates robust neocollagenesis with one 30-minute in-office session. Mr. Durbin states, "Our CMRF device is the only energy-based technology that can safely deliver a consistent level of RF energy or heat to the vaginal tissues to the depth required to activate Heat Shock Proteins (HSP) and fibroblasts at the cellular level and initiate collagen regeneration."

Earlier this year Viveve unveiled their Viveve 2.0, second-generation device. Importantly, while it is functionally the same, the new system provides a better user interface, enhanced consistency and performance and reliability, all while reducing the company's manufacturing cost. "We are very excited about the launch of the new system and have had positive physician customer responses."

In conclusion, Mr. Durbin tells CEOCFO, "We have lowered the cost to manufacture our system and consumable treatment tips with the launch of the Viveve 2.0 system. We have realigned the business from a capital sales model to a new recurring revenue model in the U.S. that is designed to reduce financial barriers to entry, increase adoption rates by physician customers, and reduce selling costs. We believe this will accelerate the revenue growth and profitability of the company in the near future and I think that puts us in a place today where the future is extraordinarily bright."

