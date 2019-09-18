Infobip and Praekelt.org Partner For Social Impact To Improve the Lives of Millions Worldwide

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Praekelt.org and Infobip have announced a partnership to significantly scale the impact of non-profits and social enterprises through digital chat conversations. The partnership will enable organisations focused on meaningful social change to rapidly launch purposeful conversations with people in need over their preferred chat applications and social network -promoting dialog and providing real time rich communication, using chatbot with AI powers on preferable channels for end users, including Android messaging, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.

The partnership combines Infobip's cloud communication platform and Turn.io , a conversation-based behaviour change spinoff, which emerged out of Praekelt.org's decade-long experience in leveraging mobile technology to solve some of the world's largest social problems. Launched in 2018, Turn can determine which messages a user has read, triages their most important questions, and tracks the impact of these conversations.

Since 2006, Infobip has been enabling business dialogue and customer experience over multiple channels such as SMS, USSD, WhatsApp and Facebook messenger.

"Infobip is excited to leverage its global messaging infrastructure to help support organisations that deliver services and information to those most in need," says Infobip's CEO Silvio Kutic.

"This initiative with Infobip means our partner organisations can now launch their behaviour change applications without going through complex negotiations and technical integration. It significantly enhances our capacity to grow social impact organisations to scale their impact using chat technologies," says Praekelt.org founder, Gustav Praekelt.

The partnership is already supporting a number of social impact organisations to positively impact the lives of their users in key areas such as financial literacy (SaveAct), Agriculture (Picsa), Health (Noora), Employment (Mintor and Kandua) and girls' empowerment (The Girl Effect).

Social impact enterprises interested in working with Praekelt.org and Infobip to scale their impact through digital chat conversations can find out more at Turn.io

About Infobip



Infobip powers enterprises to deliver messages across any channel, any device, anytime and anywhere worldwide. Infobip's technology creates seamless mobile interactions between businesses and people and simplifies the integration of almost all communication capabilities. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to include 65 offices on six continents. It offers an in-house developed messaging platform with the capacity to reach over six billion mobile devices in 190+ countries connected to over 800 telecom networks. The company serves and partners with leading mobile operators, messaging apps, banks, social networks, tech companies, and aggregators.

About Praekelt.org

Praekelt.org is a leading ICT4D company that uses technology to help social impact and non-profits deliver impact. Based in South Africa and the US, it has a ten-year track record partnering with governments, NGOs and enterprises to reach and assist over 100-million people in 65 countries. It does this by developing and using mobile technology to provide users with information and access to improve their health and wellbeing.

Turn.io helps social impact organisations have personal, guided conversations that improve lives at scale. Emerging out of Praekelt.org's decade of experience leveraging mobile technology to solve some of the world's largest social problems, Turn is a standalone platform currently used in programmes such as MomConnect, a South African National Department of Health initiative which aims to support maternal health through the use of cell phone-based technologies integrated into maternal and child health services.

