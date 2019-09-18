Atos International: Atos' BullSequana supercomputer powered by AMD processor sets world-record performance

Unprecedented performance with increased efficiency

Paris, France, September 18 2019 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces that its BullSequana XH2000 supercomputer powered by an AMD EPYC 7H12 Series Processor has set four new world-records in server performance.

Thanks to the BullSequana's Enhanced Direct Liquid Cooling system and the powerful AMD EPYC 7H12 processor, the Atos measurements currently top the best published results for two-socket nodes on four SPECrate benchmarks.* Additionally it has set a new record for the HPL Linpack Benchmark on an AMD EPYC CPU, with an 11% increase in performance.** These measure how hardware systems perform under compute-intensive workloads based on real-world applications. The BullSequana surpasses previous records*** (records using both AMD and non-AMD processors) for all 5 benchmarks.

The BullSequana XH2000's enhanced DLC (Direct Liquid Cooling) was essential in enabling the AMD's 280W EPYC 7H12 processor to reach its maximum level of performance. The results showed an unprecedented performance for BullSequana's lowest power consumption. Power efficiency is a key priority for large data centers when it comes to selecting a supercomputer, as it translates into an optimal TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) enabling millions to be saved over the project lifespan.

"We're extremely proud that our BullSequana has achieved these world-record results. Our unique Enhanced Direct Liquid Cooling system provided the most efficient environment for achieving such performance of the AMD EPYC processor," said Agnès Boudot, Senior Vice President, Head of HPC & Quantum at Atos. "Our BullSequana equipped with the latest AMD chip, provides our customers with the highest available performance for HPC and AI workloads, with an optimized TCO, to support them in going beyond the limits of traditional simulation."

Several clients worldwide have already selected the BullSequana supercomputer powered with an AMD EPYC processors for an enhanced computing capacity to supercharge their workloads. This includes French national high-performance computing organization GENCI , the IT Center for Sciencein Finland,national Norwegian e-infrastructure provider Uninett Sigma2 , a major European weather forecast center and an American multi-national consumer goods giant.



"Taking on the processing challenges of the world's highest performing systems meant creating a solution up to the task, which AMD achieved with the 2nd Generation AMD EPYC processor," said Scott Aylor, corporate vice president and general manager, AMD datacenter solutions. "When paired with Atos' BullSequana and their own impressive capabilities and customer relationships, we can deliver a whole new range of possibilities to address the processing needs of the modern datacenter."

* Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation (SPEC) CPU 2017 benchmark is designed to provide performance measurements that can be used to compare compute-intensive workloads on different computer systems, including SPECspeed 2017 Integer, SPECspeed 2017 Floating Point, SPECrate 2017 Integer and SPECrate 2017 Floating Point.

Atos results - currently under review by the SPEC Committee:

SPECrate2017_Int_base 692

SPECrate2017_fp_base 528

SPECrate2017_fr_peak 586

SPECrate_int_peak 754

** HPL Linpack Benchmark - 4,296 gigaflops on the AMD EPYC 7H12 as compared to the EPYC 7742 HPL numbers based on AMD reference system testing.

*** Previous records

Results for non-AMD-based processor (previous world-record, achieved July 2019):

SPECrate2017_Int_base 643

SPECrate2017_fp 522

Results from AMD-based processor (previous world-record, achieved August 2019):

SPECrate2017_Int_base 682

SPECrate2017_fp 524

SPECrate fr peak 577

SPECrateint peak 749

