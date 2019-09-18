Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank announces the results of its Supervisory Board meeting - 18-Sep-2019 / 16:12 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Moscow, Russia - September 18, 2019. Sberbank announces the results of its Supervisory Board meeting. Resolutions adopted by the Supervisory Board of Sberbank are the following: Contents of the resolutions adopted by the Supervisory Board of Sberbank and voting results: 1) Take note of the Report on Sberbank's Performance for 6 Months of 2019 and Financial Performance for 6 Months of 2019. 2) Take note of the Report of the Internal Audit Service of Sberbank for 1H2019. 3) Take note of the report on the main changes in the processes of development and career advancement of Sberbank's branch network employees. 4) Approve amendments to the Risk Appetite of Sberbank Group. 5) Take note of Sberbank Group Risk Report for Q12019. 6) Approve the new version of the Regulation on Meetings of the Supervisory Board of Sberbank. For enquiries: Sberbank of Russia Investor Relations +7 495 957 59 60 ir@sberbank.ru ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 20557 EQS News ID: 876013 End of Announcement EQS News Service

