REDDE PLC - Notice of AGM and Annual Report

PR Newswire

London, September 18

18 September 2019

Redde plc

"Redde" or "Company"

Notice of AGM and Annual Report and Accounts

Redde's annual general meeting will take place at 10.00 a.m. on Wednesday30 October 2019 at the offices of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP, Adelaide House, London Bridge, London, EC4R 9HA.

Copies of the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2019, the notice of the annual general meeting and the proxy card have today been posted to shareholders.

A copy of the Annual Report and Accounts is also available to download from the investor relations section of the Company's website at: http://www.redde.com/investors/reports-and-presentations.aspx

Copies of the notice of the annual general meeting and the proxy card are available to download from the investor relations section of the Company's website at: http://www.redde.com/investors/regulatory-news.aspxannual-general-meetings

Nick Tilley

Company Secretary

Tel: 01225 321207


© 2019 PR Newswire