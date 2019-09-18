ELSE Nutrition Holdings: Else Nutrition Approved to Trade on the OTCQB Market

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2019 / Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. ("Else Nutrition" or the "Company") (TSXV:BABY) (OTCQB:BABYF) is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Market ("OTCQB") under the symbol "BABYF" effective as of the open of trading today, September 18, 2019.

The OTCQB is a venture market operated by OTC Markets Group and designed for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. To learn more, visit otcmarkets.com.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

The Company is a food and nutrition company focused on research, development, manufacturing, marketing, sale and/or license of innovative plant-based food and nutrition products to the infant, toddler, children and adult markets. Its revolutionary 100% plant-based non-soy alternative to dairy-based baby formula received the "Best Health and Diet Solutions" award in the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan in May 2017.

