The global automotive display system market size is poised to reach USD 294.19 million units by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 17%. However, the market is expected to decelerate on a year-on-year basis during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190918005674/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global automotive display system market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Apart from the growing uptake of automotive electronics, the emergence of holographic displays for automotive applications, and the advances in automotive display systems are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the growing uptake of automotive electronics. In addition, increasing demand for aftermarket infotainment systems is anticipated to further boost the automotive display system market during the forecast period.

The growing penetration of automotive electronics is one of the major factors that is driving the growth of the market. With the advent of technological innovations in automobiles, the uptake of electronic components and sub-systems has increased in vehicles. Moreover, automotive electronics have served as a base for the development of automotive display systems over the years, which has led to the present-day availability of high-definition in-vehicle display technologies. This is evident in the shift of automotive display systems from TFT displays to LEDs and AMOLEDs over the last decade.

Furthermore, the global automotive display system market is primarily driven by the aftermarket demand for infotainment or music systems. The global automotive aftermarket finds high demand for infotainment systems with touch controls, which is driving the global automotive display system market. These aftermarket infotainment systems are very popular in entry-segment vehicles, as these vehicles usually do not come equipped with an infotainment system. Also, the high availability of aftermarket infotainment systems gives consumers a variety of options to choose from, depending on the brand and the model. Therefore, the aftermarket sales of infotainment systems, is also contributing to the growth of the global automotive display system market.

For More Information: Request Free Sample Pages

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Aptiv Plc

AU Optronics Corp.

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Valeo SA

Visteon Corp.

Yazaki Corp.

Market Segmentation by Category and Types:

The Automotive Display System Market can be broadly categorized into the following:

OEM

Aftermarket

Key Regions for the Automotive Display System Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Market are:

Automotive Films Market Global Automotive Films Market by type (window films, wrap films, and paint protection films) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Automotive Summer Tire Market- Global Automotive Summer Tire Market by distribution channel (replacement and OEM) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190918005674/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com