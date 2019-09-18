Web Presence: Robert W. Burrage of RWB Construction Management Touts Talented In-House Design Liaison

Bruce T. Linthicum Cinches Invaluable Role at RWB

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2019 / As a Concierge Builder in the Palm Beaches, Robert Burrage knows you must be in perpetual motion, always reaching beyond the industry norms. That's exactly why he brought Bruce T. Linthicum aboard a year ago as RWB's In-House Design Liaison. With more than three decades of experience in South Florida's design field, Bruce was able to acclimate like no other. Given his familiarity and the respect he's earned from local clientele and vendors, Bruce made a seamless transition onto the team.

Bruce T. Linthicum's long-term relationships with renowned firms such as Marc-Michaels Interior Design and The Decorators Unlimited add to the ease with which he can coordinate and expedite several projects concurrently. Robert W. Burrage's relationship with Bruce began over 10 years ago and has flourished these past months as they work together on each phase from construction details to finishes and furnishings. With an established trust in Bruce's judgment and talent, Robert W. Burrage remains hands-on as they toss ideas back and forth, always appreciative of the brilliantly creative perspective Bruce brings to the RWB Team.

About Robert W. Burrage

Robert W. Burrage served in the United States Marine Corps for four years before graduating with honors and a bachelor's degree in Construction Management. He gained 13 years of experience in the industry developing his leadership skills, then went on to establish RWB Construction Management in West Palm Beach, Florida.

As the owner, Robert W. Burrage has a hands-on management style. He continues to keep the Company at the forefront of the Luxury Estate Homes Concierge Builder Industry. To see their portfolio of luxury estates, visit https://rwbconstructionmgmt.com.

