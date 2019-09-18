Noble Romans, Inc.: Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub Announces "Pizza Dare Night #2"

Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub will be offering up free samples of their exotic new pizza creation, "Snakebite Pizza", featuring authentic rattlesnake sausage

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2019 / Get ready to rattle your taste buds! Join Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub for round two of their Pizza Dare Night series. Chef Tyler will be back serving up free slices of his newest pizza creation - Snakebite Pizza! This exotically daring pizza features authentic rattlesnake sausage, Mozzarella, Muenster and cheddar cheese, green olives, fresh tomato slices and garlic. Crushed spicy red pepper flakes provide the bite!

Pizza Dare Nights are a regular fun night out for pizza with a twist - if you dare! Order off the menu as normal and enjoy your favorite pizza, salads and breadsticks. Chef Tyler will be circulating through the dining room each event-night offering up free slices of Snakebite Pizza for those brave enough to try. It's exotic and delicious - and it makes for Monday morning bragging rights at work! Check out the dates and locations nearest you and slither on in!

WHAT: Free slices of Noble Roman's exotic Snakebite Pizza featuring authentic rattlesnake sausage

WHERE & WHEN: Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub

Friday, September 20th from 5:30 to 7:30 PM

WHITESTOWN - 6428 Whitestown Pkwy

Saturday, September 21st from 5:30 to 7:30 PM

WESTFIELD - 17409 Wheeler Rd.

Friday, September 27th from 5:30 to 7:30 PM

CARMEL - 1438 W Main Street

Saturday, September 28th from 5:30 to 7:30 PM

FISHERS - 11715 Allisonville Rd.

HOST: Noble Roman's Chef Tyler, Resident Pie Master

About Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub (OTCQB:NROM)

Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub is on a mission to put the fun back in to going out for pizza! You'll find all the Noble Roman's favorites, including hand-rolled breadsticks and scratch-made pizzas. There are over 40 toppings to choose from and everything is baked and served super-fast to order. The lunch selection is great with individual pizzas, jumbo fresh salads, new baked sandwiches and homestyle pastas. Relax in the comfortable yet modern dining room and watch dough being made in the glass enclosed, climate-controlled dough room. Enjoy a beer or glass of wine from the bar, with 32 beers and 16 wines from which to choose. A Dust & Drizzle station allows you to customize your pizza, salad or pasta with goodies like rosemary-infused olive oil, honey and Italian spices. Kids (and adults!) enjoy Noble Roman's self-serve root beer tap, which is part of a special menu for customers 12 and younger. All of this plus over 15 large screen TV's. Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub will WOW you on every visit!

