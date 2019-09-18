Company to host business update conference call on Monday, September 23, 2019, at 6:00 PM CEST (Paris time) 12:00 PM EDT (New York time)

Mauna Kea Technologies (Paris:MKEA) (OTCQX:MKEAY) inventor of Cellvizio, the multidisciplinary probe and needle-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (p/nCLE) platform, today announced that it will publish its first half 2019 financial results on Monday, September 23, 2019, after markets close at 5:45 PM CEST (Paris time).

The Mauna Kea Technologies management team will hold an English-language conference call at 6:00 PM CEST, Paris time (12:00 PM EDT, New York time), to present the first half 2019 financial results and the Company's recent developments, then will address investor and analyst questions

To access the conference call, please use one of the following dial-in numbers at least 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

USA: +1 646-722-4916

UK: +44 (0)20 7194 3759

FR: +33 (0)1 72 72 74 03

Followed by the PIN code: 37049464#

Following the live call, a replay will be available:

on the Mauna Kea website: https://www.maunakeatech.com/en/investors

- or by phone, during 90 days, please dial one of the following numbers:

USA: +1 (646) 722-4969

UK: +44 (0)20 3364 5147

FR: +33 (0)1 70 71 01 60

Followed by the PIN code for the replay: 418874832#

Financial calendar

Please note that the 2019 financial calendar is available on the Mauna Kea Technologies website:

https://www.maunakeatech.com/en/investors/financial-calendar

About Mauna Kea Technologies

Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company focused on eliminating uncertainties related to the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other diseases thanks to real time in vivo microscopic visualization. The Company's flagship product, Cellvizio, has received clearance/approval for a wide range of applications in the United States and more than 40 countries around the World. For more information on Mauna Kea Technologies, visit www.maunakeatech.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Mauna Kea Technologies and its activities. Such forward looking statements are based on assumptions that Mauna Kea Technologies considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the anticipated events contained in such forward-looking statements will occur. Forward- looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties including the risks set forth in the registration document of Mauna Kea Technologies registered by the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)) on July 12, 2019 under number D.19-0683 and available on the Company's website (www.maunakeatech.com), and to the development of economic situation, financial markets, and the markets in which Mauna Kea Technologies operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to risks unknown to Mauna Kea Technologies or that Mauna Kea Technologies does not consider material at this time. The realization of all or part of these risks could lead to actual results, financial conditions, performances or achievements by Mauna Kea Technologies that differ significantly from the results, financial conditions, performances or achievements expressed in such forward-looking statements. This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or to subscribe for, or a solicitation of an order to purchase or subscribe for, Mauna Kea Technologies shares in any country.

Contacts:

United States

Mike Piccinino, CFA

Westwicke, an ICR Company

443-213-0500

France and Europe

NewCap Investor Relations

Alexia Faure

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

maunakea@newcap.eu