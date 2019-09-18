Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 18.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JCLA ISIN: FR0010609263 Ticker-Symbol: 1MK 
Frankfurt
18.09.19
08:07 Uhr
1,524 Euro
-0,046
-2,93 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MAUNA KEA
MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES1,524-2,93 %