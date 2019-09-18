The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) and Fraunhofer Society top Reuters ranking of the most innovative research institutions in 2019

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, France's Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) and Germany's Fraunhofer Society have topped Reuters' ranking of The World's Most Innovative Research Institutions, a list that identifies which publicly funded and operated organizations are doing the most to advance science, pioneer new technologies, and power new markets and industries.

Government agencies have long been on the forefront of innovation, conducting long-term and expensive R&D that private companies can find hard to justify to shareholders. The results of government-funded research are part of everyday life, including fluorescent lights, lasers, the global positioning system and the Internet.

Germany leads the list with five institutions in the top 25, followed by France, Japan and the United States, each with four. The eight other countries represented in the ranking (Australia, Canada, China, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan and the United Kingdom) each only have one. Viewed on a regional basis, European institutions dominate the list, with 11 ranked institutions compared to nine in the Asia-Pacific and five in North America.

To compile the 2019 ranking of the World's Most Innovative Research Institutions, Clarivate Analytics identified more than 600 global organizations that published the most articles in academic journals, then reduced that list to only include institutions that filed at least 50 patents with the World Intellectual Property Organization between 2012 and 2017. Then they evaluated each candidate on 10 different metrics, focusing on academic papers (which indicate basic research) and patent filings (which point to an institution's ability to apply research and commercialize its discoveries). Finally, they trimmed the list so that it only included government-run or funded organizations, and then ranked them based on their performance.

For more on the Reuters ranking of the World's Most Innovative Research Institutions, visit https://tmsnrt.rs/2mnZktf. For reprints, e-prints, logo and accolade licensing, permissions, plaques and other products, please visit http://bit.ly/2LjbptV.

World's Most Innovative Research Institutions

1 Health & Human Services Laboratories USA 2 Fraunhofer Society Germany 3 CEA France 4 Japan Science & Technology Agency (JST) Japan 5 Agency for Science Technology and Research (A*STAR) Singapore 6 RIKEN Japan 7 National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science & Technology (AIST) Japan 8 National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) France 9 National Institute of Health & Medical Research (Inserm) France 10 Chinese Academy of Sciences China 11 Medical Research Council UK 12 US Department of Veteran Affairs USA 13 Korea Institute of Science & Technology South Korea 14 National Institute of Materials Science (NIMS) - Japan Japan 15 Max Planck Society Germany 16 German Cancer Research Center Germany 17 Commonwealth Scientific & Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) Australia 18 Academia Sinica Taiwan 19 National Research Council Canada Canada 20 German Research Center for Environmental Health Munich Germany 21 Los Alamos National Laboratory USA 22 Jülich Research Center Germany 23 Spanish National Research Council Spain 24 United States Navy USA 25 National Institute for Research in Computer Science and Automation (Inria) France

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national and international news to professionals via desktops, the world's media organizations and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV. Follow news about Reuters at @ReutersPR.

CONTACT

Heather Carpenter

Senior Director, Communications

Reuters

heather.carpenter@thomsonreuters.com

646-223-8551

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/822036/Reuters_Logo.jpg