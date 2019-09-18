Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 18.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C017 ISIN: FR0010907956 Ticker-Symbol: CXT 
Stuttgart
18.09.19
15:56 Uhr
21,150 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CARMAT Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARMAT 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,100
21,500
19:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CARMAT
CARMAT Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CARMAT21,1500,00 %