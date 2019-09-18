The acquisition expands QIMA's food safety solutions capabilities and American footprint.

QIMA, a leading provider of quality control and supply chain compliance solutions, announces it has completed the acquisition of World Quality Services (WQS), a key player in food certification, audit and training services in North and Latin America.

Headquartered in the United States with offices in Brazil and Mexico, WQS helps businesses across the whole food chain, from farm to retail, improve safety and quality for their products and processes. Approved by GFSI-recognized schemes (including GLOBALG.A.P., SQF, PrimusGFS, BRC and IFS), government bodies and major retailers, the company provides third-party certification, auditing and inspection services to over 20,000 companies. It also operates Train-to-Comply, a learning platform designed to educate businesses online and onsite about food compliance.

"WQS customers can immediately benefit from QIMA's expanded services, notably our capabilities in ethical supply chain audits and food inspections in 85 countries," said Sebastien Breteau, QIMA's Founder CEO. "As food safety and traceability have made their way to the top of the agenda for consumers and supply chains alike, WQS's services and leadership in schemes like Animal Welfare certification perfectly complement our offering to the food industry; we're delighted to bring onboard a team that will be a key contributor of our future growth.

"We're excited to join the QIMA group and build this new chapter for WQS," said Valmir Rodrigues, WQS's founder and CEO. "We were looking for the right partner to join a global platform and expand our services to the food industry.

With this bolt-on acquisition, QIMA reinforces its presence in North and Latin America where it now operates offices and labs in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile and Peru.

About QIMA

QIMA (formerly AsiaInspection) is a leading provider of supply chain compliance solutions, that partners with brands, retailers and importers to secure, manage and optimize their global supply network.

QIMA has on-the-ground presence in 85 countries, combining industry-leading experts for onsite inspections, supplier audits, certification and lab testing with a digital platform that brings accuracy, transparency and intelligence for quality and compliance data.

For all our clients in 120 countries who use the QIMA platform and benefit from 24/7 support in over 20 languages, QIMA is Your Eyes in the Supply Chain.

