The "CHILDWISE Playground Buzz Tracking Report Spring Term 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This termly tracking report is based on a representative sample of more than 1000 children and young people aged 7-16, surveyed individually in schools across the UK, free from parental influence.

The report examines the most recently talked about and favourite brands among children, revealing the latest trends in children's favourite websites, YouTube, TV, games, gadgets and more.

The report is designed to give insight into the behaviours and attitudes of young people across age and gender, to aid segmentation of the youth market.

The Playground Buzz Spring Term 2019 covers:

Recent brands

Favourite brands of boys 7-12

Favourite brands of girls 7-12

Favourite brands of boys 13-16

Favourite brands of girls 13-16

Favourite brands by category

Brands by personal interests

"Spotlight" features

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction and sample

2. Buzz Spring 2019 Summary

3. Brands talking recently

4. Favourite brands

5. Favourite brands by category

6. Brands by Interests

7. Other things children do

8. Spotlight: Other buzzed-about trends brands

9. Spotlight Special: Fandom

