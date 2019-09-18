Mühle Glashütte USA: Largest Aircraft Association & Mühle-Glashütte Create Unique Pilot Watch

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2019 / A sleek and powerful pilots watch…designed by pilots. The team at AOPA (The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, the world's largest association for aviation enthusiast and pilots) designed this watch with Mühle Glashütte the legendary watch manufacturer. This limited edition of 500 pieces is to be released in celebration of the 80th anniversary of AOPA.

"We are very proud of our 15 year relationship with AOPA and the release of this amazing watch in support of all they do for aviation," said DuberTime Group CEO Jeffrey Hess.

The timepieces aeronautical chops begin with a triangular PIP indicator at the bezel that can be used to calculate the length of time or as a fixed GMT function. A jet black dial is emblazoned with the AOPA logo along with white numbers and hands.

A splash of color is added with red markings at the quarters and a red tip to the minute hand for precise visibility. The result is a simple, clean look that gives a clear view of the essential information the wearer will need, especially important for pilots.

The case features a rugged coin-edge bezel and the exhibition case back reveals an elegant hand finished movement with a complete custom designed rotor. It all comes together on a supple black calf strap, designed for ultimate comfort with a stainless-steel clasp.

Mühle Glashütte watches are created with 100% focus on the fundamentals of keeping time, with precision accuracy and easy to read displays as top priorities. Relatively sober and functional in design, the Mühle Glashütte watch collection is comprised of high quality, functional timepieces for everyday wear.

Mühle Glashütte watches fall into one of four distinct categories: nautical, classic, sporty and special edition. Each category features a range of styles that are practical and reliable, with simple design features and a focus on the accuracy and functionality over fancy decoration.

You can find out more about AOPA at www.aopa.com, and to find out more about Mühle-Glashütte, including the AeroSport watch at www.aopa.com/watch.

