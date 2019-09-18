Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2019) - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU) a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins, is pleased to announce the results from its 2019 annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on September 17, 2019. All of the seven nominees set out in Burcon's management proxy circular dated July 30, 2019 proposed by management for election to the board of directors at the Meeting were elected to the board. Each director elected will hold office until the conclusion of the next annual meeting of shareholders of Burcon or until his or her successor is elected or appointed, unless his or her office is earlier vacated in accordance with Burcon's by-laws or with the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Yukon).

The results of the voting on the election of the directors are as follows:

Director Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Non Votes Rosanna Chau 31,279,384 97.79 708,150 2.21 2,034,011 David Lorne John Tyrrell 31,761,189 99.29 226,345 0.71 2,034,011 Alan Chan 31,759,239 99.29 228,295 0.71 2,034,011 J. Douglas Gilpin 31,760,239 99.29 227,295 0.71 2,034,011 Peter H. Kappel 31,760,239 99.29 227,295 0.71 2,034,011 David Ju 31,351,164 98.01 636,370 1.99 2,034,011 Calvin Chi Leung Ng 31,372,304 98.08 615,230 1.92 2,034,011

Shareholders of the Corporation also approved all other items of business brought forward at the Meeting.

About Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Burcon is a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins. The company has developed an extensive portfolio of composition, application, and process patents originating from a core protein extraction and purification technology. Burcon's family of plant proteins includes Peazazz, a uniquely soluble and clean-tasting pea protein, Puratein, Supertein and Nutratein canola proteins with exceptional functionality and valuable nutritional profiles, and Nutratein-PS and Nutratein-TZ, Burcon's new pea and canola protein blends that have exceptional functional characteristics, low allergenicity, and a nutritional value exceeding those of standard pea proteins in the market today. Burcon's CLARISOY soy protein - under license to the Archer Daniels Midland Company - offers clarity and high-quality protein nutrition for low-pH beverage systems, and excellent solubility and exceptionally clean flavour at any pH. For more information about the company, visit www.burcon.ca.

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy of the content of the information contained herein. This press release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performances, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements or forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "expect," "believe", "future," "likely," "may," "should," "could", "will" and similar references to future periods. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding expectations, intentions and plans contained in this press release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Burcon's plans and expectations include the actual results of business negotiations, marketing activities, adverse general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes and other risks and factors detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Burcon with securities regulators and stock exchanges, including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Burcon's annual information form dated July 2, 2019 filed with the Canadian securities administrators on www.sedar.com. Any forward-looking statement or information only speaks as of the date on which it was made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Burcon disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Burcon believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and accordingly, investors should not rely on such statements.

