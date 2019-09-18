UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440 )

LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE UK Mortgages Limited £0.8122 GG00BXDZMK63 31st July 2019

UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited July 2019 NAV

The UKML NAV per share was calculated for July 2019 month end at 81.22 pence per share.

The decrease of 0.84 pence was driven largely by the quarterly dividend payment of 1.125 pence during the month.

Without the quarterly dividend payment, the month on month change would have been a positive movement of 0.29 pence.

The pull to par on the Oat Hill transaction was muted this month due to the significant flattening of the yield curve during the period. Meanwhile, the fund's investments continue to perform exceptionally well, in line with expectations, and origination levels in the forward flow arrangements with TML and Keystone have picked up pace in recent months, resulting in increased income growth.

More details will be available in the next factsheet.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Andrew Bonham 44 (0)1481 745302

Date:18 September 2019