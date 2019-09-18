Business Reporter: On Offer: A Hassle-Free Digital Facelift for Europe's Legacy Warehouses

Innovative service offering delivers automation at zero upfront cost.

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beijing-based start-up Geek+ has launched a 'Robots-as-a-Service' offering in Europe aimed at the warehousing industry. The service is designed to overcome some of the labour problems that affect European logistics companies such as labour scarcity, high labour costs, and highly seasonal demand.

In a video interview for Business Reporter , Geek+ Managing Director Lit Fung explains how their robotics system can save up to 60% on warehouse labour. And they can deliver a fully implemented solution within 3 to 4 months of signing a contract. Positive return on investment can be in as little as 1 year.

Additionally, Geek+ now offer 'robots-as-a-service'. This highly innovative service means that customers can pay for robotic assistance per transaction or per picked item. There is no need pay anything upfront. And all installation and maintenance costs are taken care of by Geek+.

Geek+ are demonstrating their capabilities at IMHX 2019 in Birmingham on 24-27 September.

To learn more, read the full article here:

