This is the first-ever made thorough and detailed market report, which offers an incisive and reliable overview of the solar photovoltaic sector of Central East Europe (CEE) and South East Europe (SEE) countries for the next long term period 2018 2027. The number of fully permitted and ready to build projects is promptly increasing. The rooftop market segment in many countries is not developed and forecasted to score significant growth in the near future.

The report provides a complete picture of the market situation, dynamics, risks, current issues, and future prospects. You will find more than 435 pages of valuable information in this unique in-depth analysis of Central East Europe (CEE) and South East Europe (SEE) countries solar PV market. With comprehensive market data, this report brings clear and concise insights, to help investors, manufacturers and service providers in their decision making process.

As 2016 and 2017 were challenging years for photovoltaic (solar PV) industry, the time for making the right decisions during 2018 and the next few years is limited. The fast-changing market environment requires relevant and accurate information. For your convenience, the analyst provides an opportunity for orders with customized report content.

Solar resource potential in Central East Europe (CEE) and South East Europe (SEE) countries

Over 105 charts, maps, and tables

Historical market data provided from 2000 to 2017 and forecasts until 2027

Overview of Central East Europe (CEE) and South East Europe (SEE) photovoltaic (solar PV) market development 2007 2027 by countries

Development scenario of Central East Europe (CEE) and South East Europe (SEE) countries photovoltaic (solar PV) sector until 2027

Prosumer and Net Metering models, incentives and regulatory framework

Database with 200+ major active and upcoming photovoltaic (solar PV) plants in Central East Europe (CEE) and South East Europe (SEE) countries

Attractiveness indices for photovoltaic (solar PV) investments in Central East Europe (CEE) and South East Europe (SEE) countries

SWOT Analysis (detailed in 5 pages)

Overview of Central East Europe (CEE) and South East Europe (SEE) legal and regulatory framework for RES generation by countries

Project developers, EPC providers and Consultants in Central East Europe (CEE) and South East Europe (SEE) countries

Key organizations and stakeholders affecting the development of the photovoltaic sector by countries

Comprehensive review of smart grid development in Central East Europe (CEE) and South East Europe (SEE) countries

Investment potential and opportunities

Key Topics Covered:

FOREWORD

1. METHODOLOGY

1.1. Methodology

1.2. Limitations

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Primary source availability

2.2. RES Policies and Targets

2.3. Risks associated with photovoltaic energy projects

2.4. Retroactive subsidy cuts

2.5. Future market trends

2.6. Key country summaries

3. EUROPEAN UNION RENEWABLE ENERGY POLICY LANDSCAPE

3.1. RES Regulations and EU Directives affecting CENTRAL EAST EUROPE (CEE) AND SOUTH EAST EUROPE (SEE) countries

3.1.1. Precedent EU regulations

3.2. Renewable energy mandatory targets for CENTRAL EAST EUROPE (CEE) AND SOUTH EAST EUROPE (SEE) countries set out by the EU

3.2.1. Interim targets set out by the EU

3.2.2. National support schemes flexibility allowed by the EU and progress reporting

3.3. Energy Community (EC) Treaty

3.4. EU 2030 framework for climate and energy policies

3.3.1. Targets

3.3.2. Coherence of policy instruments

3.3.3. Fostering the competitiveness of the EU economy

3.5. European Union Energy Roadmap 20

3.6. NATURA 2000 Network

3.7. PV GRID Project

3.8. PV CROPS Project

3.9. EU Antidumping duties and restrictions against Chinese PV modules

3.10. Guidance of EU Commission for state intervention in electricity

4. CEE SEE COUNTRIES ENERGY MARKET

4.1. General electricity market information

4.2. Photovoltaics (Solar PV) in the energy sector

4.3. Single Electricity Market in European Union (EU)

5. CENTRAL EAST EUROPE (CEE) AND SOUTH EAST EUROPE (SEE) COUNTRIES SOLAR RESOURCE POTENTIAL AND MAPPING

6. WORLD PHOTOVOLTAIC ENERGY MARKET

6.1. PV modules and PV systems costs

6.2. Market overview

6.3. Future development trends

7. EUROPEAN PHOTOVOLTAIC ENERGY MARKET

8. CENTRAL EAST EUROPE (CEE) AND SOUTH EAST EUROPE (SEE) COUNTRIES PHOTOVOLTAIC ENERGY MARKET

8.1. Market overview

8.2. Future Development Trends

