Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2019) - CEO of Golden Predator, Janet Lee-Sheriff, talks about the company's primary focus of advancing the Brewery Creek gold mine in the Yukon.









Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.b-tv.com/golden-predator-gold-mine-ceo-clip-90sec/

Golden Predator Mining Corp. is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on September 21 - September 22, 2019, throughout the day and evenings.





Golden Predator Mining Corp. (TSXV: GPY)

www.goldenpredator.com

