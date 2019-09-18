The Josef Umdasch Research Prize is Dedicated to Sustainable Ideas in the Consumer Sector

AMSTETTEN, Austria, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The way in which humankind has managed the economy in past decades presents us with enormous challenges today. In many cases and for understandable reasons, sustainability has been subordinated to growth. We must therefore now dedicate more attention and greater efforts towards the protection of the Earth and its resources, with the aim of ensuring that future generations can live as well as they do today, or in many regions of the world considerably better.

This responsibility also applies to the retail sector. Even more than other sectors it is called upon to ensure future growth while preserving ecological and social interests.

"umdasch thinks further. The question is how we can support the idea of a global economy in line with our entrepreneurial responsibility," says Silvio W. Kirchmair, CEO of umdasch The Store Makers. Within the framework of the Josef Umdasch Research Prize and together with the World Summit Awards, umdasch is therefore searching for new ideas and fresh stimuli. The subject of the current contest is "Responsible Consumption through Digitalisation". Silvio W. Kirchmair adds: "Altogether we are still making far too little use of the opportunities which digitalisation offers us as a tool for greater efficiency in the way we handle resources. That is why this aspect of the question is very important for us." And it is the reason why the experts from umdasch Digital Retail are also actively involved in the awarding of the prizes.

SDG 12 - Responsible Consumption & Production

The framework for this year's call for the Josef Umdasch Research Prize is provided by the 17 development goals of the action plan of the United Nations - the so-called Sustainable Development Goals, or SDGs for short. In particular it is Goal no. 12: "Responsible Consumption & Production" which guided umdasch The Store Makers in the development of the subject of the present competition.

The topics chosen are those in which the retail sector possesses considerable leverage on a global scale: zero waste, multi-use, CO 2 reduction, circular economy and last but not least a corresponding development of awareness in producers, retailers and also consumers.

An overview of the Josef Umdasch Research Prize

-- Topic "Responsible Consumption through Digitalisation"

-- The call for ideas is directed towards start-ups and innovators all over the world

-- The deadline for submission is 10 November 2019

-- The nominees will receive € 5,000 to develop the ideas they have submitted further and to travel to the Pitch Presentation within the framework of the World Summit Awards (WSA) in March 2020, in order to determine the winner

-- In umdasch The Store Makers the winner will gain a business partner with a global network together with the opportunity to implement their excellent idea together.

More information and the opportunity to apply are available on

www.umdaschgroup.com/researchprize

Watch Our Call-for-Ideas Video on YouTube

https://youtu.be/bEwU0jmdd8o

Pictures for free use | © Philipp Benedikt are available for download here

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/1s37459xhdpbz9p/AABsGXWBTi0Kekf7GpXTf0jMa?dl=0

Title Group-Picture on stage:

Who will be the next winner? The Josef Umdasch Research Prize 2019 has been won by a Canadian start-up

Title Portrait:

Nominees will present their ideas to the jury in March 2020 in Vienna

About umdasch The Store Makers | www.umdasch.com

Rooted in craftsmanship, visionary in the digital, always with a human aim and one goal: to realise successful stores in the fields of Lifestyle Retail, Food Retail, Premium Retail and Digital Retail.With more than 1,500 employees, umdasch The Store Makers is one of the leading shopfitting companies in Europe. The company headquarters are located in Amstetten, Austria. With around 20 branches in Europe and the Middle East, umdasch and its four operating divisions realise more than 7,000 store projects including 200 turnkey projects as general contractor annually. Together with its sister companies Doka and Umdasch Group Ventures and more than 180 production, logistics and sales branches in 70 countries, the company has been owned by the Umdasch family for over 150 years.

About the Josef Umdasch Research Prize | www.umdaschgroup.com/researchprize

Since 1990 the Umdasch Group has been supporting outstanding achievements in research and development through the Josef Umdasch Research Prize. The award is named for Josef Umdasch, the father of the company's present owners Hilde Umdasch and Alfred Umdasch, who initiated the prize. Today the prize forms an important part of the Umdasch Group Foundation, an initiative of the Umdasch Group. Its aim is to encourage the personal development of young people and to support initiatives which focus on the topics of education and knowledge transfer worldwide.

Contact

Andrea Windpassinger, MA | Josef Umdasch Research Prize | Umdasch Group AG

Mobile +43-664-883-84304

Email communication@umdaschgroup.com