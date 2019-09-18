The "Europe Diabetes Care Devices Market to 2027 Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product; End User; and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe diabetes care devices market is expected to reach US$ 11,184.6 Mn in 2027 from US$ 6,853.3 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the diabetes care devices market is primarily attributed to the rising incidence of diabetes and rising adoption of insulin injection pens over traditional syringes vials. However, availability of alternatives for drug delivery and reuse of pen needles are likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth. On the other hand, increasing launch of GLP-1 analogues is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the Europe diabetes care devices market in the coming years.

Glucagon like Peptide-1, also known as GLP-1, is a hormone produced in the gut that is released in response to the food consumed by an individual. The peptide reduces the appetite of an individual and helps to secrete insulin in the body among obese patients. In recent years, external injection of GLP-1 has been witnessing a significant traction due to increase in the number of doctor prescription for these hormones. The rising number of novel GLP-1 analogue launches is thus expected to indirectly provide opportunities for the manufacturers to develop therapy specific pen needles with incorporation of features such as bore size, length and material that is not reactive with the biologic.

In 2018, the glucose monitoring devices segment held a largest market share of 53.9% of the diabetes care devices market, by product. The glucose monitoring devices is expected to dominate its market share in 2027 owing to the rise in the prevalence of the diabetes and presence of the several market players that offers technically advanced products. The testing strips segment among the glucose monitoring devices is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 6.6% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to the enormous usages in the glucose monitoring devices.

In 2018, the homecare held a largest market share of 59.8% of the diabetes care devices market, by end user. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the rise in the demand for the glucose monitoring devices and insulin delivery devices. Increasing diabetic population, the ease of use, availability, and accessibility of insulin delivery devices has also increased the adoption of self-administration among patients is anticipated to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. Also the homecare segment is also expected to grow at the fastest growth rate of 5.9% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1. Introduction

Part 2. Europe Diabetes Care Devices Market Key Takeaways

Part 3. Europe Diabetes Care Devices Market Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

Part 4. Europe Diabetes Care Devices Market Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Incidence of Diabetes

4.1.2 Rising Adoption of Insulin Injection Pens Over Traditional Syringes and Vials

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Availability of Alternatives for Drug Delivery

4.2.2 Reuse of Pen Needles

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Launch of GLP-1 Analogues

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Rapid Adoption of Safety Pen Needles Over Standard Pen Needles

4.5 Impact analysis

Part 5. Diabetes Care Devices Market Europe Analysis

5.1 Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis

5.2 Market positioning

5.3 Performance of Key Players

5.3.1 Medtronic

5.3.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Part 6. Europe Diabetes Care Devices Market Analysis By Product

6.1 Overview

6.2 Europe diabetes care devices Market by Product, 2018 2027 (%)

6.3 Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Product (US$ Mn)

6.3.1 Europe Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Type (US$ Mn)

6.3.2 Europe Insulin Delivery Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Type (US$ Mn)

6.4 Glucose Monitoring Devices Market

6.4.1 Overview

6.4.2 Europe Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.4.3 Glucometers Market

6.4.4 Lancets Market

6.4.5 Testing Strips Market

6.4.6 Other Glucose Monitoring Devices Market

6.5 Insulin Delivery Devices Market

6.5.1 Overview

6.5.2 Europe Insulin Delivery Devices Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.5.3 Insulin Pens Market

6.5.4 Insulin Syringes Market

6.5.5 Insulin Pumps Market

6.5.6 Other Insulin Delivery Devices Market

Part 7. Europe Diabetes Care Devices Market Analysis By End User

7.1 Overview

7.2 End User, 2018 2027 (%)

7.3 Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By End User (US$ Mn)

7.4 Homecare Market

7.5 hospitals Clinics Market

Part 8. Europe Diabetes Care Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

Part 9. Diabetes Care Devices Market Industry Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Comparative Company Analysis

9.3 Growth Strategies done by the companies in the Market, (%)

9.4 Organic Developments

9.5 Inorganic developments

Part 10. Diabetes Care Devices Market-Key Company Profiles

BD

Novo Nordisk A/S

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Insulet Corporation

Medtronic

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Dexcom, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

F. Hoffman-LA Roche Ltd.

