Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB: Oasmia presents Q1 report through audiocast on September 26

Oasmia will hold an audiocast and telephone conference on Thursday 26 September at 10:00 (CET) to present the company's Q1 report for the financial year 2019/2020.



The presentation of the Q1 report will be in English.

Presenters will be Jörgen Olsson, Chairman of the Board, and Sven Rohmann, interim CEO.

The audiocast is viewed via the link

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/oasmia-pharmaceutical-q1-2019-2020

It will be possible to ask texted questions directly via the Audiocast solution.

Telephone number for the conference call is

SE: +46850558358

UK: +443333009034

US: +18446251570

For further information, please contact

IR@Oasmia.com

About Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells new generations of drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology. The company's product development aims to create and manufacture novel nanoparticle formulations and drug-delivery systems based on well-established cytostatics which, in comparison with current alternatives, show improved properties, reduced side-effects, and expanded applications. The company's product development is based on its proprietary in-house research and company patents. Oasmia is listed on Frankfurt Stock Exchange and NASDAQ Stockholm.

