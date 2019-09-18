The global functional chewing gum market size is poised to reach USD 2.20 billion by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period.

"The increasing penetration of smartphones coupled with the increasing accessibility to the Internet is prompting vendors to provide functional chewing gum through online platforms. Online platforms provide vendors easy access to the market and further reduce overhead costs. Therefore, the increasing online presence will drive the functional chewing gum market," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

The market is driven by a strong distribution network between manufacturers and retailers. In addition, the growing awareness about the benefits of functional chewing gums is anticipated to further boost the functional chewing gum market during the forecast period.

The strong distribution network between manufacturers and retailers will be one of the key factors driving the growth of the functional chewing gum market. Manufacturers are establishing partnerships with online and offline distribution channels to cater to the growing global demand for functional chewing gum. These partnerships are aimed at providing easy availability of products to customers in online and offline channels, such as supermarkets, and hypermarkets, drug stores, convenience stores, specialty stores, and hard discount stores.

Functional chewing gum contains healthy additives such as minerals, vitamins, and amino acids, and hence, offers numerous health benefits, such as improved memory, increased focus, and improved oral health. Functional gum is also used as a diet gum to reduce body weight. Such health benefits associated with functional gum are increasing its popularity among consumers in the global market. Thus, the growing awareness of health benefits will drive the growth of the functional gum market.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

FITGUM

Functional gums Srl

Lotte Confectionery Co. Ltd.

Mars Inc.

Med CBDX

Market Segmentation by Product:

The Functional Chewing Gum Market can be broadly categorized into the following product segments:

Oral Health gum

Nicotine gum

Weight gum

Lifestyle gum

Key Regions for the Functional Chewing Gum Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

