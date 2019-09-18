The global optical modulators market size is poised to reach USD 42.88 billion by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period.

"Optical modulators are increasingly being used in self-driving cars to support automotive sensors. These modulators are scalable and have unlimited bandwidth capacity, which helps in supporting the connectivity of self-driving cars. Thus, the growth in the number of self-driving cars will drive the growth of the market," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

The market is driven by the growing demand for optical fibers. In addition, the increased demand for cloud-based storage is anticipated to further boost the optical modulators market during the forecast period.

The demand for optic fibers is increasing significantly, owing to the increase in data transmission by high-performance servers, computers, and network storage systems. Optic fiber cables are superior in quality compared with traditional copper coaxial cable or twisted-pair cable, owing to their physical characteristics. The increasing adoption of optic fibers will increase the demand for optical modulators that are used to modulate a beam of light in an optic fiber. Thus, the rising demand for optic fibers will drive market growth during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for cloud-based storage is another major factor driving the growth of the optical modulators market. The adoption of cloud computing has increased significantly over the past few years, which has resulted in the significant growth of data centers. This in turn has increased the demand for optical modulators that help in offering high-speed data transmission with less energy consumption and low optical losses in data centers.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Agiltron Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Fujikura Ltd.

Gooch Housego Plc

IBM Corp.

Market Segmentation by Application:

The Optical Modulators Market can be broadly categorized into the following:

Telecommunications

Data Centers

CATV

Others

Key Regions for the Optical Modulators Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

