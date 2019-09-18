Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2019) - Capital 10X President Evan Veryard sits down with Khiron Life Sciences (TSXV: KHRN) CEO Alvaro Torres.

They discuss Khiron's Colombian operations, expansion plans, and whether Khiron is on track to meet analyst expectations.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://capital10x.com/khiron-khrn-ceo-alvaro-torres-colombia-operations/

For more information, please contact:

Capital 10X

Evan Veryard, President

416-571-9037

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47907