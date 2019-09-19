Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2019) - Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSX: BNG) ("Bengal") is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the information circular - proxy statement dated August 19, 2019 were elected as directors of Bengal. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at its annual and special meeting of shareholders on September 18, 2019 in Calgary, Alberta are set out below.
Election of Directors
On a vote by ballot, each of the following seven nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Bengal:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Ian J. Towers
|41,914,910
|848,521
|Chayan Chakrabarty
|41,919,910
|843,521
|Peter D. Gaffney
|41,917,410
|846,021
|James B. Howe
|41,917,410
|846,021
|Brian J. Moss
|41,912,410
|851,021
|Robert D. Steele
|41,912,410
|851,021
|W.B. (Bill) Wheeler
|42,746,631
|16,800
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Bengal Energy Ltd.
Chayan Chakrabarty, President & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew Moorman, Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (403) 205-2526
Email: investor.relations@bengalenergy.ca
Website: www.bengalenergy.ca
About Bengal
Bengal Energy Ltd. is an international junior oil and gas exploration and production company with assets in Australia. Bengal is committed to growing shareholder value through international exploration, production and acquisitions. Bengal's common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol "BNG". Additional information is available at www.bengalenergy.ca.
