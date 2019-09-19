Japan's Robot Sales Increased by 21% to the Highest Value Ever - IFR Presents World Robotics Report

SHANGHAI and FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The new World Robotics report by the International Federation of Robotics shows that robot sales in Japan increased by 21% to about 55,000 units, representing the highest value ever for the country. The annual global sales value reaches 16.5 billion USD in 2018 - a new record. IFR forecasts shipments in 2019 will recede from the record level in 2018, but expects an average growth of 12 percent per year from 2020 to 2022.

The average annual growth rate for Japan of 17% since 2013 is remarkable for a market with an already highly automated industrial production. Japan is the world's number one industrial robot manufacturer and delivered 52% of the global supply in 2018.

Asia, Europe and the Americas - overview

Asia is the world's largest industrial robot market. In 2018, there was a mixed picture: Installations in China and the Republic of Korea declined, while Japan increased considerably. In total, Asia grew by 1%. Robot installations in Europe increased by 14% and reached a new peak for the sixth year in a row. In the Americas, the growth rate reached 20% more than the year before also a new record level for the sixth year in a row.

"We saw a dynamic performance in 2018 with a new sales record, even as the main customers for robots - the automotive and electrical-electronics industry - had a difficult year," says Junji Tsuda, President of the International Federation of Robotics."

Please find full text version of IFR press release at:

https://ifr.org/ifr-press-releases/news/robot-investment-reaches-record-16.5-billion-usd

About IFR

The International Federation of Robotics: www.ifr.org

Press contact

IFR PRESS OFFICE

econNEWSnetwork

Carsten Heer

Tel. +49 (0) 40 822 44 284

Email: press@ifr.org